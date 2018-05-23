Home > Gist > Metro >

Kemi Olunloyo has facts confirming Linda Ikeji is not pregnant

Linda Ikeji Kemi Olunloyo has facts confirming that blogger is not pregnant

Kemi Olunloyo alleged that blogger, Linda Ikeji is not pregnant, in an IG post shared on her HNN Africa platform.

An announcement confirming that Linda Ikeji is pregnant has met well wishes from fans but Kemi Olunloyo, has alleged that the baby bump is a fake one.

Olunloyo, who got released from prison in January 2018, condemned the blogger who bore no signs of pregnancy following a recent meeting in Lagos.

She shared her thoughts via her Instagram platform, HNN Africa on Tuesday, May 22, 2018. Kemi Olunloyo advised the publisher to give up the pretense in a post with the hashtag "#lindaisnotpregnant".

"@officiallindaikeji don't do a baby bump shoot. God forbid. Nobody sane should flaunt their REAL pregnant belly online. I saw u in Lagos 12 days ago & you weren't pregnant.

"Dahlin, just tell people you love kids and will adopt or do a surrogacy. Do not purchase a baby like Caroline Rhodes who lied to Punch newspapers that she and her estranged husband Lanre had twins when she actually purchased the girls from your side in the South East then went to London, UK to hibernate for 9 months.

"I met a lot of baby belle cases at #PHMax. Linda don't join these bandwagon of women liars in Lagos. I'm am investigative journalist and know them all.

"U are not private, your mansion interior and exterior is on the internet, we know your cars, your office and people close to you especially employees are baffled. They also talk to media secretly.

"I'm a mother of three. You CANNOT SUCK in a baby bump. I'm sorry I was told that you allegedly can't have kids. It was the same with Beyonce the 1ST time but she claimed she wore the bump because she wanted to look preggo early.

"#BlueIvy was carried by her surrogate aunt who wore her boubou kaftans for 9 months but at last Beyonce responded to Pergonal and Clomid and conceived two, carrying them almost to term.

"I applauded her and that's how I will celebrate you too when you actually carry a real baby. #prostheticbabybump comes in different skin tones.

"Stop fooling your fans. They are already brainwashed and so fake. They couldn't even vote for you for the #MTVMAMAS then I warned you about role modeling. I only mentor people. Role models fall from grace. God should be your role model. You let down a lot of young girls.

"You haven't taught them how to blog. You haven't shared your secrets of blogging with them. You must carry them along Linda. I have had three FREE blogging seminars in 6 years in Naija.

"In America we even have a #takeyourchildtoworkday. I used to take my kids to the pharmacy and they served customers while #kayjeezy went to the radio and TV stations with me.

"Share that knowledge and go back to preach abstinence and protection from STD. I'm battling #PTSD now. Good luck KOO," writes Kemi Olunloyo who included a video to address her concerns.

In the clip revealed some women seen patronizing an artificial for make-believe.

Linda Ikeji announced pregnancy two months after engagement

The news concerning Linda Ikeji's pregnancy was first revealed through the IG of sister, Laura Ikeji on Sunday, May 20, 2018.

In the post showed the blogger rocking an obvious baby bump.

See who's gonna be a mummy. #emo#8J+ksA==## congrats Lin @officiallindaikeji

A post shared by Laura Ikeji Kanu (@lauraikeji) on

The announcement was made two months after she got engaged to an ex-boyfriend.

