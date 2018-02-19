Home > Gist > Metro >

Keke owner strips naked to protest tricycle seizure by LASTMA

Rascal! Keke owner strips naked to protest tricycle seizure by LASTMA (Video)

A group of LASTMA officials who attempted to seize a tricycle has caused its owner to strip bare.

  • Published:
LASTMA officers seemed to have ignored an agitator's protest after stripping naked to prevent the seizure of his tricycle. play

LASTMA officers seemed to have ignored an agitator's protest after stripping naked to prevent the seizure of his tricycle.

(Ripples Nigeria)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

In order to prevent officials of the Lagos State Traffic Management Agency (LASTMA) from seizing his tricycle, a 'Keke' owner stripped naked, making a spectacle of himself in Ikeja, Lagos.

A footage showed the unidentified man pacing angrily but that didn't stop the group of LASTMA representatives from carting away the tricycle.

They were seen raiding the 'Keke' while a crowd of onlookers watched in shock.

 

Two pedestrians who appeared like passengers were captured in the clip appealing to officials in a hope to get pardon for the driver.

While it seemed that the officers were only executing their duties, it hasn't always been good reports concerning the yellow and wine uniformed men.

4 LASTMA officers accused of stealing

Recently, the Ogba Magistrate’s Court, Ikeja arraigned four officers of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) for allegedly stealing money from a traffic offender.

Adeniyi Lamowa, Abiodun Odutan, Adekunle Fasanya and Kayode Olodo, who were arraigned on Thursday, January 25, 2018, were alleged to have stolen a sum of N86,000 from a complainant, Alao Abayomi who owns a Toyota Sienna vehicle.

ALSO READ: Road commuters rescue 3 LASTMA officials after awful accident

According to Punch News, the latter who kept a sum of N103,000 in his car claimed that the accused removed part of the money after they had seized it on Wednesday, December 1, 2017.

A LASTMA officer on duty. play Keke owner strips naked to protest seizure of tricycle (Vanguard)

 

He was accosted on this day for a road infraction which involved "picking somebody on the road."

This ensured the towing of his vehicle down to LASTMA's office in Ikeja, Alausa where he was slammed with a sum of N20,000, as fine.

He however felt disappointed after noticing a reduction in the amount he kept in his car.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is a Metro News Columnist at Pulse. A Rock & Alternative Music enthusiast and an activist for youth development. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng Twitter & Instagram: @youthivist

Top 3

1 Serial Killer The full story behind Ade Lawyer's arrestbullet
2 Sad Occurrence Patients flee hospital as police declare head doctor...bullet
3 Demon Incarnate Nigerian man jailed 40 yrs for stabbing...bullet

Related Articles

2018 Lagos City Marathon Avoid traffic by following these safe routes
Good Lagosians Road commuters rescue 3 LASTMA officials after awful accident
LASTMA 4 officers accused of stealing money from traffic offender
Freak Accident Russian hunter shot dead by own dog
Pulse Opinion Nigerian policemen are mad!
Dignity In Labour Watch this corporate conductor doing his business [Video]
Traffic Laws This video of Frank Donga will discourage you from running the red light this Christmas
Fast & Furious Flying car crashes into building but occupants miraculously survive

Metro

NURTW chairman, Alhaji Azeez Kunle Lawal aka Kunle Poly holds thanksgiving
Ade Lawyer NURTW chairman thanks God for sparing his life
Jungle Justice is common in Nigeria
Many Days For The Thief.. Goat thieves paraded in Enugu
Juju Charm
Wonders Shall Never End Househelp caught with charms three days after resumption
The Nigerian Police Force recently killed five armed robber suspects
Police Is Your Friend Police officer spotted throwing stones at a woman [Video]