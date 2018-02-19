Keke owner strips naked to protest tricycle seizure by LASTMA

news

In order to prevent officials of the Lagos State Traffic Management Agency (LASTMA) from seizing his tricycle, a 'Keke' owner stripped naked , making a spectacle of himself in Ikeja, Lagos.

A footage showed the unidentified man pacing angrily but that didn't stop the group of LASTMA representatives from carting away the tricycle.

They were seen raiding the 'Keke' while a crowd of onlookers watched in shock.

Two pedestrians who appeared like passengers were captured in the clip appealing to officials in a hope to get pardon for the driver.

While it seemed that the officers were only executing their duties, it hasn't always been good reports concerning the yellow and wine uniformed men.

4 LASTMA officers accused of stealing

Recently, the Ogba Magistrate’s Court, Ikeja arraigned four officers of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) for allegedly stealing money from a traffic offender.

Adeniyi Lamowa, Abiodun Odutan, Adekunle Fasanya and Kayode Olodo, who were arraigned on Thursday, January 25, 2018, were alleged to have stolen a sum of N86,000 from a complainant, Alao Abayomi who owns a Toyota Sienna vehicle.

According to Punch News, the latter who kept a sum of N103,000 in his car claimed that the accused removed part of the money after they had seized it on Wednesday, December 1, 2017.

He was accosted on this day for a road infraction which involved "picking somebody on the road."

This ensured the towing of his vehicle down to LASTMA's office in Ikeja, Alausa where he was slammed with a sum of N20,000, as fine.