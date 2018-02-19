Katsina government official crushes daughter to death with car

news

Abdullahi Darma, a Special Assistant on Religious Affairs to Katsina State governor, Aminu Masari has crushed daughter to death with his car in a freak accident.

The incident occurred on Friday, February 17, 2018, Punch News reports. The government official was reportedly reversing his vehicle when tragedy struck. The toddler who was obscurely behind was killed instantly according to a family source who spoke to Punch.

On his Facebook , Darma shared comments in his native tongue Hausa, expressing grief following the sad passing of the infant.

“A few minutes ago, I got tested by God. I was reversing my car when I crushed my daughter mistakenly and she died,” the government rep who described the accident as "an act of God" wrote.

A similar tragedy occurred in Owerri

In an unfortunate chain of events, a father in Owerri, Imo State, has accidentally crushed his two-year-old son to death with his vehicle while navigating on Wednesday, January 31, 2018.

The heartbroken man identified as Ibe, a businessman had reportedly handed the toddler to his housemaid while making to drive his Toyota Camry but the child unfortunately stayed behind the vehicle unknown to him.

“The man did not know that the girl was at the back of the car. He had reversed with speed when people around raised the alarm that he had killed the little girl.

“He wondered what he would tell his wife, who had left for a burial the previous day,” an anonymous who spoke to Punch News revealed.

Neighbours and friends of Ibe, 30, reportedly assisted in submitting the corpse of the toddler to a mortuary.