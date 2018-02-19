Home > Gist > Metro >

Katsina government official crushes daughter to death with car

Uncontrollable Pain Katsina government official crushes daughter to death with car

The father of the deceased shared an account of the tragedy describing it as an "act of God".

  • Published:
Abdullahi Darma, an aide to Governor Aminu Masari of Katsina state killed his daughter in a car accident. play

Abdullahi Darma, an aide to Governor Aminu Masari of Katsina state killed his daughter in a car accident.

(Bella Naija)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Abdullahi Darma, a Special Assistant on Religious Affairs to Katsina State governor, Aminu Masari has crushed daughter to death with his car in a freak accident.

The incident occurred on Friday, February 17, 2018, Punch News reports. The government official was reportedly reversing his vehicle when tragedy struck. The toddler who was obscurely behind was killed instantly according to a family source who spoke to Punch.

play Katsina government official crushes daughter to death with car

 

On his Facebook, Darma shared comments in his native tongue Hausa, expressing grief following the sad passing of the infant.

“A few minutes ago, I got tested by God. I was reversing my car when I crushed my daughter mistakenly and she died,” the government rep who described the accident as "an act of God" wrote.

ALSO READ: Dad mistakenly crushes 2-yr-old son to death with car

A similar tragedy occurred in Owerri

In an unfortunate chain of events, a father in Owerri, Imo State, has accidentally crushed his two-year-old son to death with his vehicle while navigating on Wednesday, January 31, 2018.

The heartbroken man identified as Ibe, a businessman had reportedly handed the toddler to his housemaid while making to drive his Toyota Camry but the child unfortunately stayed behind the vehicle unknown to him.

“The man did not know that the girl was at the back of the car. He had reversed with speed when people around raised the alarm that he had killed the little girl.

“He wondered what he would tell his wife, who had left for a burial the previous day,” an anonymous who spoke to Punch News revealed.

ALSO READ: Severed head of day-old baby shocks Lagos residents

Neighbours and friends of Ibe, 30, reportedly assisted in submitting the corpse of the toddler to a mortuary.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is a Metro News Columnist at Pulse. A Rock & Alternative Music enthusiast and an activist for youth development. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng Twitter & Instagram: @youthivist

Top 3

1 Serial Killer The full story behind Ade Lawyer's arrestbullet
2 Sad Occurence Patients flee hospital as police declare head doctor...bullet
3 Everywhere We Go Italian embassy records 1,185 Nigerians with fake...bullet

Related Articles

Disaster! Dad mistakenly crushes 2-yr-old son to death with car
Fast & Furious Flying car crashes into building but occupants miraculously survive
Freak Accident Russian hunter shot dead by own dog
Dana Airline Air passengers escape death after plane's door fall off while landing
Superman Man lifts heavy generator with teeth (Video)
God Saved Them! Family suffer severe burns from gas explosion caused by phone vibration
Too Much Pain Tears flow as fiancée collapses beside lover's coffin during burial
Drive Safe Truck with incomplete tyres is a thin line between life and death

Metro

Co-passengers were made furious due to an incessant farting by an elderly man on-board Transavia Airlines plane.
Hilarious Pilot forced to make emergency stop due to passenger's uncontrollable farting
The Reverend Stennett Kirby captured sniffing cocaine in a church-owned residence.
God Have Mercy! Church of England minister who loves prostitutes caught sniffing cocaine
Nigerian woman bags 6 year jail term in Rwanda for drug trafficking
Drug Trafficking Nigerian woman bags 6 year jail term in Rwanda
Surajudeen Balogun
Unrepentant Soul Police arrest ex-convict for duping policewoman on Facebook