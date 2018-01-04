Home > Gist > Metro >

Junior Achievement Nigeria :  JAN set to host 'Venture In Management Program' for NYSC members

Junior Achievement Nigeria JAN set to host 'Venture In Management Program' for NYSC members

Applications are now open for members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) to apply for the prestigious Venture in Management Program (VIMP) for 2018.

Applications are now open for members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) to apply for the prestigious Venture in Management Program (VIMP) for 2018.

Developed by Junior Achievement Nigeria (JAN) in partnership with the Lagos Business School, ViMP is a one-week intensive mini-MBA program for select members of the NYSC and the next edition is slated for February 19-23, 2018.

This opportunity is designed to prepare future business leaders for the responsibilities, opportunities and demands of a career in business management.

The weeklong program led by facilitators from the Lagos Business School, will include rigorous classroom sessions, panel discussions, networking, study groups, guest speakers and a strategy workshop, during which the participants will present solutions to real world business scenarios.

This is our 17th year of running this program because of the outstanding organizations  that partner with us to make it possible,” said Simi Nwogugu, Executive Director of JAN.

We are grateful to the African Capital Alliance (ACA) Foundation who sponsors and mentors participants, Accenture Nigeria consultants, who conduct a rigorous selection process to select 50 of the finest members of the NYSC, and the Lagos Business School lecturers who provide a learning environment that rivals that of the world’s top business schools with case studies focusing on Business Ethics, Accounting & Finance, Marketing, Strategy, Social Enterprise, General Management, Leadership and Entrepreneurship.

"Participants also engage in a community service project at local primary schools. This program is free to participants because of the generous donation of time and resources by all partner organizations.

The ViMP 2018 application closes on January 12, 2018. Apply HERE today.

