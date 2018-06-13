Pulse.ng logo
Journalist assaulted for having sex with Football boss’ wife

Red Handed Journalist assaulted for having sex with Football boss’ wife

The journalist faced the beating of his life for sleeping with a football boss’ wife.

A journalist by name, Clayton Masekesa was beaten up and ordered to roll in a pool of mud after he was caught bonking Soul Tom’s wife.

Clayton Masekesa, who works with Zimbabwe’s Newsday newspaper was given the beatings of his life and made to roll and bath in mud while the incident was being recorded live on Facebook, after he was caught bonking the wife of Soul Tom who happens to be the Secretary of Mutare City Football Club

The video which has gone viral has generated outrage and social media users are demanding Police investigation into the circumstances surrounding the mob action on Masekesa

Lawyer Miriam Majome said the “barbarism” in the videos is unacceptable. “Adultery is not a crime; so, there was nothing to report to the Police.

“There are civil remedies open to the husband such as adultery damages and divorce. This barbarism is unacceptable. Generally, the increasing lawlessness in this country is disappointing,” she tweeted.

 

