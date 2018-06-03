Home > Gist > Metro >

Jobless man, 30 sued by parents to leave their house finally parks out

What A Pity! Jobless man, 30 sued by parents to leave their house finally parks out

Angry Michael Rotondo from New York has been in legal battle with his parents, Mark and Christina Rotondo who say he was too comfortable with parental care and did not want to make any move to become independent.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Jobless man, 30 sued by parents to leave their house finally parks out play

Jobless man, 30 sued by parents to leave their house finally parks out
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The 30-year-old jobless man whose parents sued him to leave their custody after all efforts to send him off amicably had failed was seen parking out all his properties including toys on Thursday.

Angry Michael Rotondo from New York has been in legal battle with his parents, Mark and Christina Rotondo who say he was too comfortable with parental care and did not want to make any move to become independent.

According to reports Michael, who has until noon on Friday to leave his parents’ four-bedroom home in Camillus, New York, a quiet commuter town just west of Syracuse was seen being helped by his cousin, Anthony Mastropoo to park all his belongings into a grey Ram truck.

Jobless man, 30 sued by parents to leave their house finally parks out play

Jobless man, 30 sued by parents to leave their house finally parks out

 

READ MORE: 17-year-old boy sues his parents for naming him Gaylord

Dailymail reported that while the angry Michael was parking his belongings, his father Mark Rotondo was also seen walking about in the house without either of them minding the other.

Michael seemed so embittered that he said after parking out of his parents’ home their relationship comes to an end perpetually.

Jobless man, 30 sued by parents to leave their house finally parks out play

Jobless man, 30 sued by parents to leave their house finally parks out
 

He said:  “That’s it. That’s the end of my relationship with them other than court proceedings. There’s nothing more to say.

Reports say Michael has been offered a job by online cam site, CamSoda after story of his eviction went viral.

See more photos of Michael's parking below:

Jobless man, 30 sued by parents to leave their house finally parks out play

Jobless man, 30 sued by parents to leave their house finally parks out

Jobless man, 30 sued by parents to leave their house finally parks out play

Jobless man, 30 sued by parents to leave their house finally parks out

Jobless man, 30 sued by parents to leave their house finally parks out play

Jobless man, 30 sued by parents to leave their house finally parks out

Jobless man, 30 sued by parents to leave their house finally parks out play

Jobless man, 30 sued by parents to leave their house finally parks out

Jobless man, 30 sued by parents to leave their house finally parks out play

Jobless man, 30 sued by parents to leave their house finally parks out

Jobless man, 30 sued by parents to leave their house finally parks out play

Jobless man, 30 sued by parents to leave their house finally parks out

Jobless man, 30 sued by parents to leave their house finally parks out play

Jobless man, 30 sued by parents to leave their house finally parks out

Jobless man, 30 sued by parents to leave their house finally parks out play

Jobless man, 30 sued by parents to leave their house finally parks out
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 Sex Ban Minister bans doggy style because of health concernsbullet
2 In Benin Shock as money mysteriously drops from young man's bodybullet
3 Jacquey 'Wilbroda' Nyaminde My HIV positive house girl used to...bullet

Related Articles

Unimaginable! Orphanage rejects donation from lawmaker, turns her away
Deliverance Pastor gives desperate woman 48 strokes of cane to make her get husband
Protest? Prostitutes say sex work will suffer without Tramadol
Devil Is Suffering! Father defiles all his four daughters, says he was manipulated
Unimaginable! Prostitute turned pastor reveals: “I destroyed men, drugged my son with weed for sex”

Metro

Pastor reveals: “I destroyed men, drugged my son with weed for sex”
Unimaginable! Prostitute turned pastor reveals: “I destroyed men, drugged my son with weed for sex”
“A lady I met on Facebook gave me HIV” – Man expresses regret
A Word To The Wise... “A lady I met on Facebook gave me HIV” – Man expresses regret
Bolouere Opukiri
Only In Nigeria Criticising Osinbajo, wife online reportedly costs lady her job
Ifeanyi Ali
Beast Of No Training Tout stabs tricycle rider over N200