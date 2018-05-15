JHS student’s love letter to his beautiful teacher leaked online

news

A beautiful young teacher has posted on social media a love letter written to her by one of her male students who is obviously infatuated with her.

According the Nigerian teacher identified on Facebook as Chioma U. Jane, she had the shock of her life when she opened a letter placed on her table, only to read the romantic words addressed to her by no other person than her own student.

She subsequently posted a photo of the said letter on Facebook with the caption: “Umunnem just negodi what I saw on my table yesterday.. Umuazi kita don’t have respect bikonu.. My teaching practice story.”

Below is the love letter the obsessed student wrote to his teacher:

“Aunty Chioma,

“These might sounds strange to you but I mean every word from the first time I saw you in school, it was if my brain cell stopped working.

“Each time I see you it will be as if smoke is coming out of my eyes. Your beauty is killing me seriously, although am still in secondary school, I have plans on becoming a rich man.

“I know you will say ama a small boy, but let me tell you when you are in love, age does not matter.

“I am becoming very useless all because I keep thinking about you each time I close my eyes, I see your picture. Please consider my request and make me useful for once.

“Yours in love

“Pin code.”

Well, this is not unprecedented. There have been stories of teachers and their students in sexual relationships and some have resulted in marriages eventually.

Probably, the only reason why this particular one has become an issue is the fact that it has been leaked.

Moreover, if Chioma was interested in the unnamed student, the love letter would not find itself in public domain.