Itel rewards fans with gift prizes in the super mum contest

Itel Phone brand rewards fans with gift prizes in the super mum contest

After rewarding over 30 people with an exclusive valentine outing in February, itel Mobile mapped out the month of March with the itel Super Mum contest.

For far too long, itel Mobile has been in the business of bettering the lives of its fans, customers and immediate community.

Itel as a caring brand believes in appreciating its customers. Time after time, they have put their big heart on display, rewarding people with prizes for little or no commitment.

Since entering the Nigerian market, itel has consistently maintained a reputation for releasing phones that are trendy, reliable and affordable. That said, 2017 saw the company push its standards in terms of specifications, most especially in the areas of camera, display, and RAM setup.

Fans were instructed to simply – Make a 30 seconds video of them serenading their mum or mother figure. Share the video on itel’s Facebook page as comment under the activity pinned post with the hashtag #itelSuperMum or on Instagram and Twitter, with the same hashtag and tag itel Mobile on any of the platforms.

Hundreds of entries were received across all the platforms but 10 winners were rewarded with special gift pack for them and their mother because of their creativity and compliance to the rules of the game. Congratulations to all the winners of special gift packs.

For more interesting giveaway and activity, Follow itel Mobile on their social media pages on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Successful brands are not only defined by the size of the market they control but also by how impactful their presence in such markets have been to the consumers – something itel thrives in and keeps setting the standard for other brands to emulate.

