Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Gist > Metro >

It is 1-1 as gang members count scores in crazy street violence

Unfriendly Game It is 1-1 as gang members strike each other in crazy street violence in Oshodi

There are chances of more violence following clashes between two gangs in Oshodi. So far, it has been even strikes for the groups.

  • Published:
It is 1-1 as gang members strike each other in crazy street violence in Oshodi play

A gang member squeezes in pain as he receives treatment for a stab wound.

(Instagram/Instablog9ja)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

In Oshodi, Lagos, gang rivalry between two groups, the 7 Street Boys and Oseni Boys, have produced casualties with life threatening injuries.

Images from a recent fight showed deep wounds to two men but it appears only the beginning.

It is 1-1 as gang members strike each other in crazy street violence in Oshodi play

It was a lucky escape for a gangster who had his face stitched having suffered a hit.

(Instagram/Instablog9ja)

ALSO READ: Survival of female corps member in doubt after 15 men raped her at lodge

On the evening of Tuesday, June 19, 2018, the gangs clashed in a duel that makes them even having both ensured a worrisome damage at each other's camp.

The aggression is likely to continue according to a post published today via Instablog9ja's IG.

2 pregnant women shot during burial of Baga cultist

Two pregnant women have been shot following a clash between Aiye and Baga cultists.

The Daily Post News reported that the incident occurred in Obosi, Anambra State.

Aiye cultist kills rival and sells his palms to herbalist play

In a bid to free arrested members, cultists numbering over 40 reportedly raided a police station, causing the death of innocent residents.

(Press)

 

Friday Roll, a member of the Baga cult group was being buried at his family home but a solemn day of mourning soon turned chaotic for guests at the ceremony.

Ten cultists belonging to both gang were reportedly killed during a blood bath.

The intensity of the rivalry had prompted policemen who were called the scene of the fight to keep their distance.

”On the burial day, as the funeral ceremony was about to start, members of the Baga cult group made straight to where the corpse of its member was lying in state in the family compound in Obosi, and removed the corpse to where the Baga members were performing their own funeral rites in honour of their killed member - a development which the family saw as a slight but was handicapped to react to because of the weapons they carried," a source told the Daily Post.

ALSO READ: ANSU cultist killed in battle to become next "Point One"

Policemen called to a scene of violence encouraged by the presence of some cultists, reportedly took no action after observing the chaotic development. play

Policemen called to a scene of violence encouraged by the presence of some cultists, reportedly took no action after observing the chaotic development.

(Press)

 

It was gathered that members of the Baga cult group robbed guests while conducting a special ritual on the corpse of their slain member.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is a Metro News Reporter at Pulse. A Rock & Alternative Music enthusiast and an activist for youth development. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng Twitter & Instagram: @youthivist

Top 3

1 Tragic Missing woman found inside Python's stomachbullet
2 Thankful! God saves man from black cobra attack while using toilet...bullet
3 Infidelity We have slept with your wife - Bishop and deacon mock pastorbullet

Related Articles

Survival Of The Fittest ANSU cultist killed in battle to become next "Point One"
Gang Rivalry AAU undergraduate killed by suspected cultists in Obalende
Bravery Turns Disaster UNICAL student killed while struggling with masked armed robber
Evil Mind Cultist kills rival and sells his palms to herbalist
Blend Or Die Teenage girl stabbed in the eye by cultist who wants her at all cost
Bad End Eiye cultist kills himself to escape from stubborn ghosts
War 2 pregnant women shot during burial of Baga cultist

Metro

Sex worker takes fight to Lekki home of client who refused to pay after service
Not For Free Sex worker takes fight to Lekki home of client who refused to pay after service
Man docked for alleged threat to pour acid‎ on girlfriend
In Abuja Man docked for alleged threat to pour acid‎ on girlfriend
Trouble brews as electoral committee disqualifies Non-SAN aspirant for election.
Nigerian Bar Association Trouble brews as electoral committee disqualifies non-SAN aspirant for election
Taxify driver absconds with rider's money and dictates when he will pay back
Crook! Taxify driver absconds with rider's money and dictates when he will pay back