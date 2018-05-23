Home > Gist > Metro >

Internet fraudsters impersonate governor's wife

Internet fraudsters impersonate governor's wife

The Lagos State Ministry of Public Affairs, has released a statement denying Ambode's involvement in cyber fraud.

  
Akinwunmi Ambode play

Lagos state Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode attend NFF Awards 2018.


The attention of unknown internet fraudsters has reached Bolanle Ambode, the wife of Lagos State Governor, Rotimi Akinwumni Ambode.

In a report published on Wednesday, May 23, 2018, Punch News gathered that culprits have been making use of social media in order to extort money from unsuspecting victims.



 

Folashade Kadiri, the Assistant Director, Ministry of Public Affairs released a disclaimer stating the First Lady's non involvement in the scam.

“The certain individual has been masquerading as her (Ambode) representative for the purposes of extorting money from unsuspecting persons, using social media platforms.

“Her excellency wishes to state very emphatically that she has no link whatsoever with such fraudulent element; she also has not authorised anyone to act on her behalf in questionable circumstances," the statement reads.

Man nabbed for impersonating Muhammadu Sanusi II on Instagram

The police in Kano have arrested a 20-year-old man for impersonating the Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II with fake Instagram account.

According to reports, months of intense investigation ensured the arrest of suspect who is now helping law enforcement agents for facts finding.

The phoney profile which he utilized successfully to deceive members of the public has been set to private mode following recent development.

ALSO READ: Student who impersonated Emir of Kano on Instagram jailed for 36 months

The frenzy associated with social media has opened up room for atrocities such as impersonation often explored to grow fake accounts either for the love of controversy or for social media marketing.

The Instagram profile which already gathered 262 thousand followers has set been set on private mode following the arrest.

 

In July 2017, the National Council on Information (NCI) recommended the creation of a council to regulate the use of social media in Nigeria.

This submission was made at an NCI-organized meeting on Hate Speeches, Fake News and National Unity held in Jos, Plateau State.

The uncontrolled commentary on social media platforms by users who make unguarded statements has emphasized a need to be proactive about monitoring online interactions in a bid to maintain peace and order.

