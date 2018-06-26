news

Infinix, the Transsion Holdings premium smartphone brand, committed to bringing cutting-edge technology and stylish designed mobile devices to young generations.

Note 5, the brand’s “Beyond Intelligent” smartphone, is part of the Android One program, designed to deliver a software experience by Google.

Encased in the beautifully designed hardware of the Note 5, Android One brings 555tsecure and smart AI-powered innovations – like the Google Assistant and Google Lens – to everyone.

Following the global debut in Dubai, Infinix Note 5 will soon launch in more than 30 countries. Shoppers in Nigeria, Egypt, India, Kenya, Ghana, Cote d’Ivoire, Morocco, and many other countries will soon be able to get their hands on the new release.

With TRANSSION joining the Android One program, Infinix’ Note 5 will bring young people in those countries a new intelligent lifestyle and empower them to become trendsetters.

Infinix Note 5 Specifications:

Network: 4G

OS Version: Android One

Display: 6.0"FHD+; 18:9, TDDI; 2.5D

Processor: MT6763

Dimensions: 158*75*8.4mm – 2.5D glass

ROM / RAM: 32GB+3GB/64GB+4GB

Battery: 4500mAh

Front “Selfie” camera: 16 MP, low light selfie ;4in1

Back camera: 12MP,1.25um large pixel; F2.0

The “Beyond Intelligent” Note 5 smartphone is equipped with an amazing display, which provides users with superb viewing and entertainment experience with an Infinity 6.0’’ FHD screen and a 18:9 screen ratio. The edge-to-edge screen also makes the device look stunning, both from a design and a technological perspective.

The Note 5 device features a perfect 16MP low-light front camera, which allows selfie lovers to take professional selfies even in low light. As for the rear camera, it is supported by a 12MP resolution.

Its long-lasting battery will provide 3 days on average usage with a 4500mAh battery, built with a 3A Fast Charge, that will keep users fully functional throughout the day.

“Targeting trendsetters, and young professionals, Infinix Note 5 comes with a software experience designed by Google, combined with great hardware from Infinix/Transsion. We empower our users to go beyond the limit with our newest breakthrough technology. All while they enjoy an intelligent lifestyle through the fusion of technology and stylishness. In partnership with Google on Android One, we will provide the young generations with unprecedented mobile experience and revolutionize their mobile life with Note 5.” Said Benjamin Jiang, Managing Director of Infinix Mobile.

Speaking on the partnership, Arif Chowdhury, Group Vice President TRANSSION said: “As a provider of mobile devices and mobile value-added services in global emerging markets, we focus on serving a wide range of consumer groups and we firmly believe that the mobile communication device that has revolutionized social life belongs to everyone. We are pleased to partner with Google to cater to the young generations and present them with an intelligent and trendy lifestyle with the launch of Note 5.”

“If you get a new smartphone you expect it to be amazing. That’s why we teamed up with TRANSSION through our Android One program. Together we strive to give users a range of smartphones, such as the Infinix Note 5, that combine beautiful hardware with Google’s smartly designed software – from the latest AI powered innovations to the highest grade of security,” said Mahir Sahin, Director Android Partnerships for Africa.

Infinix Note 5 will also support Google Lens – a new way to search what you see and interact with the world around you. You can take action on text, identify distinct plant and animal breeds, learn more about popular landmarks and discover products similar to the ones that catch your eye – like furniture and apparel. The feature will be available right in the Note 5 camera and through the Google Assistant.

About Infinix

Infinix is a premium smartphone brand from TRANSSION Holdings designed for young generations who desire to live a smart lifestyle. Launched in 2013, Infinix is committed to building cutting-edge technology and fashionably designed dynamic mobile devices to create globally-focused intelligent life experiences through a merging of fashion + technology. Though daily interactions, these intuitive products become part of a lifestyle that represents trend-setting and intelligent experiences for young people around the world. Infinix currently promotes five product lines: ZERO, NOTE, HOT, S, and SMART in a globally marketplace reaching countries in Africa, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia and South Asia. With the brand spirit of challenging the norms, Infinix smart devices are designed specifically for young people who want to stand out, reach out and in sync with the world.

More pictures from the Note 5 global launch in Dubai