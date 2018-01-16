Indomie Belle full Comedy Challenge

news

What’s your definition of comedy? Do you enjoy skits that tickle so much that your tummy hurts and your eyes begin to tear?

If yes, then you have an opportunity in the Indomie Bellefull Challenge Season 5, set to run from the 8 January to the 12 February 2018.

The last season proved to be a thrill, with rib cracking skits from talented individuals around Nigeria. As hilarious as it was, this edition promises to be better and more fun, as it introduces an interesting twist to the challenge, drawing from something we all can identify with.

All of us have had the experience of making New Year resolutions and breaking them almost immediately. It is now time to make some money from it. This edition of the Indomie Bellefull Challenge provides you with an opportunity to showcase your talent in comedy with an interesting video of how you broke your New Year resolutions. Doesn’t that sound interesting?

At the end, 15 winners will emerge from the challenge and receive varying cash rewards. While the first, second and third placed price winners get N500, 000, N300, 000, and N100, 000 respectively, the other twelve winners get N50, 000 each. Winners will be screened critically and announced on the Indomie page. So, if you are yet to like the Indomie Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages, you would need to do so now. What a beautiful way to begin a promising year!

Ready to sign up for the challenge? Simply create your video of not more than 60 seconds, upload on any of your social media pages, and tag the Indomie page. This promises to be a humorous season. So, you shouldn’t be left out of it. All you need to do is to ensure your video is creative, funny and in line with the time restriction.

If you are a lover of comedy, this is your opportunity. Tell a friend to tell a friend that it’s time for the Indomie Bellefull Challenge. Get your crew together and let the fun begin. Fun meals begin with a bowl of Indomie noodles.

