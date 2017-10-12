Home > Gist > Metro >

In Oyo :  Police arrest suspected kidnappers of Lebanese, others

In Oyo Police arrest suspected kidnappers of Lebanese, others

The police swung into action when alerted and chased the kidnappers who later abandoned the vehicle conveying the kidnapped Lebanese and escaped into the bush.

  • Published:
kidnap play

kidnap

(Pulse )
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Four suspected kidnappers of an Ibadan-based Lebanese were on Thursday paraded by the Oyo State Command of the Nigeria Police.

Others  paraded included  a 50-year-old suspected ritualist, who was allegedly  nabbed with a human skull, as well as a  dismissed soldier  and his  accomplice  arrested for robbery.

Also arrested were  a polytechnic student  and  six others who  were arrested  for stealing nine motorcycles.

Briefing newsmen, the state Commissioner of Police, Mr Abiodun Odude, said a five-man kidnap gang abducted the Lebanese, Elias Bashour, after they robbed his workers of their phones, cash and other valuables  at Podo area of Ibadan.

He said the police swung into action when alerted and chased the kidnappers who later abandoned the vehicle conveying the kidnapped Lebanese and escaped into the bush.

Four of the suspects were arrested at their hideout in  Ilese near Ijebu Ode and Ibiade near Waterside in Ogun State,’’ he said.

The commissioner, who said the suspect with a human skull was caught  in Akinyele Local Government Area of Oyo State on Oct. 5, added that he claimed the body part  was given to him by his accomplice who was  still at large.

He also said the command had put in place strategies  to ensure safety of lives and property as the Yuletide approaches.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that 42 suspects were paraded along with recovered property worth millions of naira.

The suspects included  15 nabbed for armed robbery, four for kidnapping, seven for burglary, and one for ritual-related offence.

The property include 10 vehicles, 14 motorcycles, laptops, generating sets, cell phones and electronics.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Xenophobia Loading Watch how Indian men tied up Nigerian to post,...bullet
2 Wonder Working God Warri Prophet performs 'manhood erection' miracle...bullet
3 Murder At Noon South African police kill Nigerian student [Graphic...bullet

Related Articles

In Edo Gunmen abduct leisure park director, kill three cops
In Ondo Man, fiancée, others abducted on engagement day
In Rivers Kidnapper who made pepper soup with intestines of victim nabbed by police
In Kogi Police kill suspected robbery/kidnap kingpin
Wages Of Sin Kidnapper sentenced to death by hanging in Delta
Scatter Brains Policemen chain suspect to generator over ATM card
In Benin NTA reporter shot dead by gunmen
Deadly Fury Nigerian man stabbed to death by lover in India [Photos]
Fake Writers Police arrest 5 persons for allegedly impersonating as Journalists

Metro

A team of Nigerian soldiers.
Monkey Pox 'This is a wicked plot to set Igbos against Nigerian Army' - Group
The beautiful soldier, Salo Roseline Tamarabrakemi , died a day to her birthday
Gone Too Soon Friends mourn young female soldier who died a day to birthday
Pamela Adie says she is happy she came out as a lesbian
I Love My Life Calabar lesbian says she is happy she came out of the closet
Daddy Freeze reacts to new weight loss miracle
Daddy Freeze 'Your Pastor does not need your tithes if...' - OAP