news

A group of journalists who attended a conference in Imo State, have recounted sad experiences in the hands of some policemen .

George Williams, one of the newsmen accosted by the cops led by a security operative identified as Inspector Uche, gave an account of the incident which saw a pack of cops intimidate them in a bid to force a bribe of N10,000.

According to Punch News, one of the policemen had made it clear to the journalists that they stand the risk of heading to jail if they insist on not parting with the sum.

Williams who was the designated driver, expressed that he had fulfilled road worthiness standard and had provided all the documents the policemen requested.

“They were heavily armed. The inscription, Anti-Cultist Unit, was written on the black shirts they wore. They requested my driving licence and other vehicle particulars, which I gave them.

"They asked us to enter the vehicle and follow them to their office at the SCIID claiming that we were still under investigation.

"I asked them investigation for what, but they did not respond.

“When we got to their office, they searched us and my vehicle. Nothing incriminating was found.

"They left us for about 15 minutes. I met with one of them and told him I was a journalist and that my colleagues were returning to Lagos.

“Their team leader, Inspector Uche, said I should let the police do their job. He said my number plate’s papers were not original and I told him that the documents were issued by the government.

"He then said, ‘When you come to the police, you bring kola; when the police come to you, you give kola.’

“Eventually, they said if we did not want to go to jail, we should bring N10,000. They said they can level any criminal allegation against us.

"I told them that I didn’t have cash. They said I should use an Automated Teller Machine or transfer the money to their account. I said I did not do transfers," Williams told Punch News.

Juachi Ochu, who travelled alongside Williams confirmed the report in a statement offered to Punch.

Their tale of unjust treatment motivated a response from James Anyenakwa, the president of the Online Media Practitioners Association of Nigeria, who made known the organization's desire to sue the policemen.

SARS operatives drag innocent man by sexual organ in order to extort money

Lucky Joseph, a man who was reportedly assaulted by operatives of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), has narrated how the security agents pulled him by his sexual organ during a public assault.

According to Punch News, the innocent victim was also stripped naked by the group who allegedly tried to plant a wrap of Indian Hemp on him at the Obio Akpor Local Government Area of Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

The incident occurred on Thursday, March 8, 2018, report says.

It is considered an attempt to incriminate him for drug possession - a bid which failed according to the narrator who revealed that the drug substance fell off a handkerchief while the SARS agents tried to lodge it into his pocket.

This however did not prevent a further assault on the victim who was bailed through a contribution offered to the policemen by neighbours.

“I was passing when two SARS men grabbed me from the back. They told me to raise my hands so that they could search me.

"I told them that before they searched me, they should allow me to search myself so that nothing incriminating would be planted on me.

"They disagreed and began to search me. They brought out only my handkerchief. As one of them wanted to put it back into my pocket, I told him to hold on because I did not want him to add anything to it.

“As I did that, a wrap of hemp fell. When that happened, one of them quickly picked it. They ordered me to enter the car they brought, but I refused.

"A crowd gathered and asked where they were taking me to. Four of them began to drag me and I asked them what my offence was. As they were dragging me, I struggled with them.

"They stripped me naked and began to pull my manhood, but I did not relent. I refused to follow them because I believe I did nothing wrong.

"Two of them later brought out machetes and rifles. I told them that if they wanted to shoot me, they should go ahead because I was sure I did not commit any offence.

"As we were struggling, some wraps of Indian hemp fallen off their pockets. They used the machetes to cut my body and tried to handcuff me; but I told them they could not handcuff me," stated Lucky Joseph in a report compiled by Punch.

ALSO READ: Woman expecting quadruplet allegedly loses pregnancy following SARS assault

He is a fresh reference to the incessant abuse suffered by civilians in the hands of belligerent SARS operatives who were the center of a public outcry calling for the scraping of the security department introduced to combat robbery in Nigeria.