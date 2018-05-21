news

Headmaster of Battor Senior High School in the Volta Region, Lawrence Kwasi Korley who has been hit with a phone sex scandal with a female student has dared critics to take him to court if they believe he has done anything in breach of the laws of the country.

In a shameful audio that has emerged and been circulating on social media, Lawrence Kwasi Korley is heard masturbating with the unnamed female student on phone.

He asked the girl to split her legs and stimulate her genital. During the unthinkable act, the shameless headmaster was mo aning and asking the girl if she was enjoying the act and whether she had ejaculated.

A section of the public who have had the chance to listen to the audio have condemned the conduct of the headmaster and called for his dismissal in line with the code of conduct of the Ghana Education Service.

READ MORE: All the facts relating to the leaked Eduman D/A School sex video saga

However, speaking in an interview with Accra-based Class FM, Lawrence Kwasi Korley boastfully said: “I am a man, there is no law on morality, other than that I should be behind bars. No one has come to arrest me, radio stations are saying I have been arrested but I am still in school.”

It is unclear why the man is still at post considering the fact that former headmaster of Breman Eduman D/A Basic School in the Central Region, Robert Sepey who was dismissed after a video of him having sex with his student became public is still fresh in the memories of Ghanaians.

The scandalous development comes even as the Ghana education service is yet to take action against some nine teachers of Ejisuman Senior High School (SHS) in the Ashanti region who have been indicted by a committee that investigated allegations of sexual exploitation of their students.

School authorities and teachers taking advantage of their positions to sexually exploit students who they are supposed to train is rampant in Ghana. Most of them usually happen in rural areas where poverty is endemic, and the cases are hardly reported.