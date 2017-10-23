'If you moan during sex, you should go to jail'

A legal practitioner based in Ghana, Maurice Ampaw, has called on people to desist from moaning while having sex as it is a crime and get one jailed if found guilty.

The controversial Ampaw who is a well-known figure in his country, while said on a programme on Joy FM that incessant loud moaning during sex is a crime which must be punished.

Ampaw explained that moaning during sex infringes on the rights of others and must be stopped immediately.

“Why is it that you are having sex and I cannot sleep? In a compound house, they are having sex with you and everybody cannot sleep.

ALSO READ: "Ladies & Gentlemen, Make Some Noise!: The genuine reason why women moan during sex"

You are infringing upon their rights to privacy and you are committing a crime and a wrong to them because you are committing what we call a sexual nuisance.

Everything that makes noise, everything that makes you uncomfortable, is a nuisance. There are some girls, when they are having sex and you are passing on the streets, you will hear them moaning and screaming.

The worst ones are the men; if you are a man and you are having sex too and you are talking and moaning… can’t you control yourself? You should have self-control.

When animals are having sex, do you hear them moaning like that? If you are enjoying, enjoy but don’t come and infringe on my rights. We must put a stop to it.”

Ampaw further recounted an experience in Koforidua in the country's Eastern region where he could not get to sleep because of the excessive noise being made by a couple having sex at a hotel he was lodging at.

“After I had finished with a hard day’s work at 7 o’clock, I checked into my room and this guy and this girl came to town to chill…and they came to also rest.

I was lying down but before I could realize, their bed was making noise and then I woke up; I could not sleep and the girl was giving commentary,” he narrated.

ALSO READ: "Open Up: 4 reasons to have loud sex"

Ampaw who is seen as one of Ghana's most disputable lawyers said he is not amused by the fact that people moan during sex and that he will do everything possible to get such people charged to court and jailed.