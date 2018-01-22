Home > Gist > Metro >

Ibiyeomie drops criminal defamation charges against Kemi Olunloyo

The media personality who recently made a commitment to serve God at Ibiyeomie's church, has had charges leveled against her dropped.

  • Published:
Kemi Olunloyo, seen in a prison uniform. was released on Monday, January 22, 2018. play

Kemi Olunloyo, seen in a prison uniform. was released on Monday, January 22, 2018.

(Total Media)
Pastor David Ibiyeomie of the Salvation Ministries has dropped charges related to criminal defamation against Kemi Olunloyo.

She revealed this through her Instagram page on Monday, January 22, 2018. An appreciative Olunloyo thanked her fans as well as her lawyer, Kayode Ajulo in a caption she posted along with a picture.

Kemi Olunloyo, who is now a member of the Salvation Ministries, thanked her fans and lawyer for her freedom. play Pastor David Ibiyeomie drops criminal defamation charges against Kemi Olunloyo. (Instagram)

 

"My charges of #criminaldefamation has been dropped by Nigerian police and plaintiff Pastor David Ibiyeomie.

"I am now FREE!! THANK U to my loyal fans, my lawyers #KayodeAjulo and Eugene Meabe of Castle Law firm, Justice Oshomah at Federal high court and Justice Fubara in magistrate court. PRAISE GOD!! On my right arm is Police prosecutor Umanna and my PA Chidinma Awa who I mentored in prison.

"She cooked my meals, washed my things and worked for me. Today she is my new personal assistant.

"I will apply to pick up my travel passport that was seized by the Federal government as part of my bail conditions. GOD IS GOOD!!," she wrote on the image sharing app.

Kemi Olunloyo got released from prison on Tuesday, January 9, 2018. She made this known via a video she shared on her social media profile.

The clip saw her address followers while attributing her liberation to efforts made by Charles Oputa, popularly known as Charlyboy.

