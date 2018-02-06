Home > Gist > Metro >

'I worked for the devil for 25 years', Nigerian lady confesses

Born Again 'I worked for the devil for 25 years', Nigerian lady confesses

A reformed Sylvia Eguonor urged her Facebook followers to commit themselves to Jesus Christ.

  • Published:
A before and after picture of Sylvia Eguonor. play

A before and after picture of Sylvia Eguonor.

(Facebook)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A repentant Nigerian lady, Sylvia Eguonor has taken to social media to share a testimony concerning her new-found life after admitting that she worked for the devil for a period of 25 years.

She made this known via a Facebook post shared on Saturday, February 3, 2018.

Her comments saw her list some immoral activities such as sexual immorality, telling of lies and stealing as some of the things that characterized her old ways.

Eguonor's message lies in a hope for redemption of souls as preached in the Bible. play 'I worked for the devil for 25 years', Nigerian lady confesses (Facebook)

 

Eguonor who also displayed a picture explaining how she once lived urged her friends to follow on the same part as she has done. She echoed a need for this citing the biblical character, Jezebel as an example.

"I am not ashamed to testify about my past. When I was in the world I never knew what I was doing is a sin. I was calling God a liar and doing to myself what will please my flesh, i was working for the devil for the past 25years before now. I use to do all manner of evil. I committed sexual immorality. I steal and tell lies. I fought a lot.

"I put on tight, leggings and trousers. I wear makeup and I fix eyelash. I was fixing nails and painting them. I fix weavon and attachment. I put on close that exposes my body. I even smoke cigarettes. I peers 4 holes in my ears and I will put hearings in all the holes. I was bleaching my skin.

"I was like Jezebel until Jesus saved me, I don't know that Jesus loves me so much. He saved me and now I am saved. Grace found me and I got saved. You that is reading this message if u know u are still battling with ur sin repent now and accept Jesus into ur life and have salvation.

"Salvation is free. Repent and put away the attires of Jezebel. Jezebel is the first woman in the Bible that wear makeups and dress worldly , so whosoever that put on the attires of Jezebel is the daughter of Jezebel," writes Egunor who received words of encouragement from her followers.

She received comments from other users who reiterated her message concerning the importance of living a Christ-like life.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is an Associate at Pulse. A Rock & Alternative Music enthusiast and an activist for youth development. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng Twitter & Instagram: @youthivist

Top 3

1 Painful Death Missing student found dead without vital organsbullet
2 Scandal! Pastor's wife reportedly shares naked video in church's...bullet
3 Italy Shooting 2 Nigerians shot by Nazi gunmanbullet

Related Articles

Sexual Harassment Methodist minister accused of sexual abuse saved by worship songs
Psycho! Sex-seeking landlord flings female tenant off 3-storied building
'Pastor Sharp Sharp' 'Juju' pastor who reportedly cures cancer by sucking women's breasts arrested
Holy-Holy A hotel in Gombe state forbids sex on its premises
Too Much Pain Tears flow as fiancée collapses beside lover's coffin during burial
Child Rapist Meet man who allegedly lured girls into sex with custard and milk
Pervert! Meet abusive father who beats children with cane when denied of sex
End Time Man who reportedly enjoys sex with daughter arrested by police

Metro

Casting Out Demons Little girl's face severely burnt after dangerous ritual cleansing
Because of how pleasurable sex is, we get carried away easily and it can be awful for the person not enjoying it.
Holy-Holy A hotel in Gombe state forbids sex on its premises
Tawhidi, known as the Imam of Peace on Twitter, received condemnation for his comments.
Bad Name Nigerians roast Australian Imam on social media for fraud allegation
The police reportedly arrested a man accused of sexually abusing daughter.
End Time Man who reportedly enjoys sex with daughter arrested by police