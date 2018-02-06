'I worked for the devil for 25 years', Nigerian lady confesses

news

A repentant Nigerian lady , Sylvia Eguonor has taken to social media to share a testimony concerning her new-found life after admitting that she worked for the devil for a period of 25 years.

She made this known via a Facebook post shared on Saturday, February 3, 2018.

Her comments saw her list some immoral activities such as sexual immorality, telling of lies and stealing as some of the things that characterized her old ways.

Eguonor who also displayed a picture explaining how she once lived urged her friends to follow on the same part as she has done. She echoed a need for this citing the biblical character, Jezebel as an example.

"I am not ashamed to testify about my past. When I was in the world I never knew what I was doing is a sin. I was calling God a liar and doing to myself what will please my flesh, i was working for the devil for the past 25years before now. I use to do all manner of evil. I committed sexual immorality. I steal and tell lies. I fought a lot.

"I put on tight, leggings and trousers. I wear makeup and I fix eyelash. I was fixing nails and painting them. I fix weavon and attachment. I put on close that exposes my body. I even smoke cigarettes. I peers 4 holes in my ears and I will put hearings in all the holes. I was bleaching my skin.

"I was like Jezebel until Jesus saved me, I don't know that Jesus loves me so much. He saved me and now I am saved. Grace found me and I got saved. You that is reading this message if u know u are still battling with ur sin repent now and accept Jesus into ur life and have salvation.

"Salvation is free. Repent and put away the attires of Jezebel. Jezebel is the first woman in the Bible that wear makeups and dress worldly , so whosoever that put on the attires of Jezebel is the daughter of Jezebel," writes Egunor who received words of encouragement from her followers.

She received comments from other users who reiterated her message concerning the importance of living a Christ-like life.