Fresh report reaching Pulse at the moment has it that one Adeola Williams, aka Ade Lawyer, confessed to killing over 100 people within 10 years.

He's been earning a living as an assassin.

Further reports make pulse.ng understand that the 39-year-old father of three who hails from Ijebu Igbo in Ogun State was arrested by the IGP Intelligence Response Team over the killing of one Ganiyu Ayinla, aka Pinero, the personal assistant to Azeez Adekunle Lawal, the National Union of Road Transport Workers chairman in Idumota, Lagos.

It's also gathered that Williams who to be born-again “Assassination has been the source of my livelihood for more than a decade now and I know I have taken many lives that I can’t even count but God knows I am a new person now.

“If I get a chance to regain my freedom in this life, I will never go back to crime again. I also advise the millions of youths out there that crime does not pay.

“I was into crime for over 20 years and despite the risk involved and lack of rest of mind, I have nothing to show for it except the uncompleted three-bedroomed bungalow in Ibadan.

“I have nothing on ground to fall back on despite taking the lives of more than 100 Nigerians as an assassin. May God forgive me.”

He also disclosed how he stole a watch belonging to the late fuji musician, Sikiru Ayinde Barrister, in 1998, while the musician performed at a show in Lagos Island. The incident eventually landed him in jail.

He stated: “A fight broke out when he was about leaving the hall and I found my way to the front where I succeeded in snatching his watch from his wrist. People saw me struggling with his bouncers and the next day, they brought policemen to arrest me in my mother’s house.”

After his release from jail in 2001, Williams resumed his job as a bus conductor. He then joined that Ajah branch of the NURTW, where he was made a park attendant.

Williams worked for the likes of Musiliu Akinsanya, aka MC Oluomo, and Akanni Olorunwa, who was once a chairman of the union in the state, during his time at the NURTW.

However, he made the decision to murder Kunle Poly because the latter refused to intercede on his behalf, to the state chairman of the union, Tajudeen Agbede. Williams claimed he had been dumped by Agbede, after working hard to help him get elected as chairman.

He stated: “I thought about my predicament because my wife was heavily pregnant and the money I was getting from Oluomo wasn’t enough and I wasn’t ready to use my gun for armed robbery, so I decided to end the life of the man who refused to help me mend my relationship with Agbede.”

He also confessed to incriminating other people after he was arrested, because he did not want to go down alone.

In his words: “I decided to rope in Olorunwa because he was the one who ruined my life. It was my support for him during his fight with MC Oluomo that made me to lose my position at the union.

“After he was removed from office, he had so much money but he was wasting it on women and movie actors and he refused to help me.

“If he had given me good money after he left office, for staking my life for him, I won’t have been roaming about, looking for who to kill. I was just so bitter, so I framed him.

“I made up the story that he paid me N500,000 to kill Kunle Poly and I also lied that I seized his vehicle because he was owing me a balance of N1m.”

He stated that he “finally decided to come clean and say the truth and give my life to Christ."

He continued: "I also lied earlier that I worked for Prince Kazeem Aletu during the fight between him and Oba Elegushi.

“Though I didn’t know Prince Kazeem before, I have heard his name very well before and I asked for assistance from him several times through somebody who knows him but he refused to help me, and that was why I mentioned his name too.

“But now I am a born-again Christian and I will always say the truth and stand by the truth.”

Other members of his gang have gone into hiding and are yet to be apprehended by the Police.