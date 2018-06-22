The incident is reported to have occurred in Ifitedunu, Nigeria's Aambra state where her corpse was found lying along a road with a note placed beside her.
The note reads: “I told you to Live My Husband Alone you really think I’m juking by coming to Akuzu. R.I.P. Asawwo Girl”
Young women dating married men mostly for material gains has become a disturbing trend which leads to some of them snatching the men from their wives eventually.
It appears some women are getting wild in order to protect their marriages.