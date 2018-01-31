“I only target oyinbo people", beggar caught stealing admits

news

Bashir Adamu, a 27-year-old beggar accused of assaulting motorists and making away with their valuables, has admitted that he mainly focuses on expatriates who worship at the National Mosque, Abuja.

He expressed this while being interrogated by newsmen on Tuesday, January 30, 2018.

The suspect who was arrested two weeks before he was arraigned added that he conducts his heist on Fridays during the Muslim Juma’at prayers, Punch News heard.

“I only target oyinbo people (expatriates) who come to the National Mosque to pray on Fridays.

"Sometimes, they give alms and while they are doing that, I steal their phones or bags from their car and run. I use the money to feed," said Adamu who had been severally arrested.

LASTMA officers accused on robbing traffic offender

On Thursday, January 25, 2018, the Ogba Magistrate’s Court arraigned four officers of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) for allegedly stealing money from a traffic offender.

Adeniyi Lamowa, Abiodun Odutan, Adekunle Fasanya and Kayode Olodo, were alleged to have stolen a sum of N86,000 from a complainant, Alao Abayomi who owns a Toyota Sienna vehicle.

According to Punch News, the latter who kept a sum of N103,000 in his car claimed that the accused removed part of the money after they had seized it on Wednesday, December 1, 2017.

He was accosted on this day for a road infraction which involved "picking somebody on the road."

This ensured the towing of his vehicle down to LASTMA's office in Ikeja, Alausa where he was slammed with a sum of N20,000, as fine.