I made more sales since Buhari’s declaration, says newspaper vendor

Buhari had on June 6, declared June 12 as democracy day in the country to replace May 29.

Newspapers are displayed at a vendor's stand along a road in Obalende, Lagos on July 30, 2013. play

Newspapers are displayed at a vendor's stand along a road in Obalende, Lagos on July 30, 2013.

(Akintunde Akinleye / Reuters)
Ibrahim Usman, a newspaper vendor in Gombe, says he recorded increased sale and patronage since President Muhammadu Buhari declared June 12 as democracy day in Nigeria.

The president’s action was to honour late Moshood Abiola, the acclaimed winner of the June 12, 1993 presidential election in Nigeria, arguably the freest and fairest presidential election in the country.

The election was, however, annulled by the then military ruler, Gen. Ibrahim Babangida.

Usman told News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Gombe that since the declaration, more people
patronised newspaper vendors to read reactions from different perspectives.

According to him, Buhari’s declaration is good for democracy and it has made the president more democratic than other leaders.

The vendor, who said that the president had good intentions for declaring June 12 as democracy day, added that “even the critics have been applauding him for the gesture.

“I want to commend the president too because since the declaration of June 12 as democracy day, I sold more papers than ever this year as many Gombe residents buy more than one newspaper to read different views of people on the issue.

“I am happy. Business is good for me.” 

