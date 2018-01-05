Home > Gist > Metro >

'I got N20k after killing an RCCG pastor' - Badoo member

Badoo 'I got N20k, a phone after killing an RCCG pastor' - Gang member

In carrying out their heinous crime, the suspects would first hypnotise their victims to sleep before smashing their heads.

'I got N20k, a phone after killing an RCCG pastor' - Badoo member play

Chibuzo Igwe, a member of the Badoo cult group

Five suspected members of the Badoo ritual gang have been arrested in Ikorodu by the Lagos State Police command.

In carrying out their heinous crime, the suspects, which included a couple and a herbalist, would first hypnotise their victims to sleep before smashing their heads, one of the gang members said.

The suspects were identified as Chibuzo Igwe, Samuel Akaeze aka Samito and his wife Gift, who doubles as their informant, Omotayo Abamoyegun and Fatai Adebayo, their herbalist, who fortifies them before they embark on each operation.

Giving details of his 'first operaton', 18-year-old Igwe revealed that last year, he and other members killed an RCCG pastor at Igbogbo, Ikorodu.

The pastor, Victor Kanayo, was attached to Finger of God Parish in the town.

He said, "We usually spray a powdery substance on a target, while he is sleeping. The person will then fall deeper into sleep. We would then smash the person's head with stone, and then scrub his blood with a white handkerchief.

"Abamoyegun introduced me to the Badoo group. I was forced to take an oath before I started working with them. My first operation was the killing of the RCCG pastor at Igbogbo.

"They promised to give me N500,000 if I successfully carried out the operation. It was Gift, the lady among us that showed us the pastor's house. Gift's husband, Samuel, a welder, was the one who assisted us to break into the pastor's house.

"Omotayo sprayed a substance on the pastor while he was still sleeping. I then used the stone to smash his head. I was given N20,000, instead of the N500,000. I was also given the pastor's Asha Nokia phone.

"They promised to balance me. I was leaving the scene when a local vigilante group arrested and handed me over to the police."

On Tuesday, January 2, 2018, the Lagos police command also raided a Badoo shrine in Ijebu-Ode where some arrests were made.

