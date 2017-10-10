'I caught my wife sending her nude photos to other men'

"Dear Pulse,

My name is Jonathan, a 38-year-old man. I have been married for eight years with two children but my marriage is on the verge of a crash after I discovered that my wife, Valerie, has been having secret affairs and exchanging nude photos with other men.

We had a good home until I was transferred to Abuja and I had to leave her and the kids in Lagos because of her job and the children's education but made sure I visited every month end or during public holidays.

I never really liked the idea of relocating my family to Abuja as I was putting finishing touches to our personal house in Lagos and I always knew I would always come back to Lagos when I retired.

The distance did not diminish our sex life as we always made up for the lost time whenever I came to Lagos, so I am surprised what could have pushed Valerie into cheating on me.

I made the discovery when I came to Lagos during the Independence break and had issues with my laptop and needed to send a quick email to my boss and decided to use her phone to send the email.

Having done with the email, I decided to check her WhatsApp chats though, in all sincerity, I was not snooping but what I saw threw me off balance.

I saw from the chats that my wife was cheating on me with two men whom she exchanged romantic messages, using endearing terms she hardly used for me.

Some of the chats were so explicit describing the last time they made love and what they intended to do when next they met. To cap it up, I saw over 20 nude photos my wife had sent to the men.

I did not know when I started crying while going through the chats and the photos. I saw my life crashing before my very eyes. I loved Valerie so much that in the two years I have been in Abuja, I made sure I never cheated on her despite the temptations I was opened to.

I was still crying when she came into the bedroom and seeing that I had her phone with me, Valerie ran out of the room and locked herself up in the guestroom. After I was done, I dressed up, took my children to my elder sister and told her to keep them with her till I sorted myself out.

I flew back to Abuja and since then, she has been sending me messages to plead for forgiveness, telling me loneliness and the devil pushed her into cheating on me but I am yet to come to terms with the fact that a woman I loved with all my life could do this to me.

I am not sure I will be able to forgive her as long as I live but all I am worried about now is how a divorce will affect our children.

Please, I need advise on how to handle this as it is affecting my job as well.

Jonathan."

Dear readers, this is another heartrending story of high betrayal and on Morning Teaser today, we want you to tell Jonathan what he should do in this situation.