“I beat my wife everyday, yet we’re the best couple on earth” – Pastor

Pastor of a Pentecostal church has advised women to stop walking out of their marriages just because of domestic violence, saying it is too trivial to be a basis for divorce.

Pastor Jackson Edekin said this in response to a discussion on Facebook regarding domestic violence where some of the platform users advised others who are victims of the canker to escape, but the man of God has a different view.

Commenting on the topic, Pastor Jackson Edekin revealed that he beats his wife on a daily basis, but she remains with him and they are the best couple on earth.

He said: “There is no marriage that cannot be fixed. There is nobody if provoked to the extreme will not act abnormal. To leave a marriage because you are beaten is not the best option.

“How many of our mothers left because they were beaten. It’s only an insane man that will beat the wife for no cause. The question is why the woman was beaten. If you know why you are beaten then go find solution to stop.

“My advice is go find out about whom you are marrying. A lady/guy that insults you while dating will beat you up if married. A guy/lady that can leave you for another while dating what do you think will stop them if they are married.

“I beat my wife everyday, yet we are still the best couple on earth.”

While, some Facebook users agree with him on doing due diligence before marriage, others disagree with his justification of assaulting a spouse.

For no less a person than a man of God who is seen as role model for his followers to publicly justify domestic violence citing himself as an an example, it beats imagination what kind of message he is feeding his followers with.