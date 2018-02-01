Husband stabs divorce seeker for voting in 2015 election

news

On Wednesday, January 31, 2018, a divorce seeker in Ekiti State, Folasade Fatunla, has accused her husband Gbenga of stabbing her with a broken bottle for voting in the 2015 gubernatorial election.

The Ado-Ekiti Customary Court heard the complaint on Thursday, February 1, 2018, according to Punch News which reported that Fatunla, 32, packed out of the defendant's residence as a result of the violence. The pair who lived together for a period of 12 years reportedly have two children.

In addition, the complainant added that her husband has not portrayed himself as a responsible man, claiming that he often arrives home late in the night and offers nothing as welfare.

She asked the court to order Gbenga "to pay N10,000 as monthly feeding allowance of the two children, and he should also be responsible for their education at all levels," says Punch.

ALSO READ: School teacher stabs husband to death for denying her sex

Court president, Mrs. Olayinka Akomolede, adjourned the hearing to Wednesday, February 28, 2018, while also ordering the parties to bring along witnesses to the court for the meeting.