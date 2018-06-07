My husband planted `magun’ on me, divorce-seeking wife tells court

news

Rashidat Adesokan, a mother of six, on Wednesday asked a Mapo Customary Court in Ibadan to dissolve her 28- year-old marriage to her husband, Mustafa, for allegedly “ lacing her with “magun’’ charm.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that magun is believed to be a potent charm among the Yoruba deployed to cause harm or even death to promiscuous couples.

Rashidat, in her petition to the court, said her husband had ruined her life as a result of the charm.

“My lord, ever since we moved to our newly completed building, Mustafa has been a pain on my neck by denying me adequate care and love.

“He makes no provision for the children and I because I have been soley responsible for the upkeep of the children.

“Worst of all, Mustafa had on four different occasions laced me with magun such that blood has been discharging from my genitals.

“He has exposed me to all sorts of humiliation in the neighbourhood inspite of my plea for forgiveness over alleged adultery.

“ He told everyone in the neighbourhood that I am unfaithful and a prostitute.

“Mustafa categorically told me to leave his home or be ready to die in shame.

“He also ejected all the children I had for him, referring to them as products of bad motherhood.

“In fact, Mustafa had previously gone to a certain private radio station in Ibadan where he exposed me to ridicule and embarrassment.

“”Even before the children, he is such a worthless soul.

“The person my husband accused me of having an affair with is a neighbour who often paid us visits.

“It is true that I usually offer the neighbour food and he sometimes offers me ride on his motorcycle.

“Mustafa, however, had stopped having sexual intercourse with me before I left his home, claiming I would harm him.

“Unknown to me, the blood discharge I was experiencing was the side effect of the magun which he had placed on me so that any man who sleeps with me will die,” Rashidat said.

However, the respondent who did not deny most of the allegations levelled against him, submitted that his wife was adulterous.

Mustafa said that though he was initially opposed to divorce, he was changing his mind after the plaintiff had insisted on separation.

“If she is not willing to swallow her pride, Rashidat can go.

“My lord, I was initially trying to keep our union because of our six children

“I had all along demonstrated my care and love for her and the children by constantly going into the bush to fetch firewood for cooking,’’ he said.

Chief Ademola Odunade, the President of the court, ordered the duo to produce their six children in court and adjourned the case till July 18 for judgment.