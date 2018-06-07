Home > Gist > Metro >

My husband planted `magun’ on me, divorce-seeking wife tells court

The News Agency reports that magun is believed to be a  potent charm among the Yoruba deployed to cause harm or even death to  promiscuous couples.

There are reports of persons whose sexual organs have been wedged together because of 'Magun" and men who got their wealth through rituals. play

Rashidat Adesokan,  a mother of six, on Wednesday asked a Mapo Customary Court in Ibadan to dissolve her 28- year-old marriage to her husband,  Mustafa, for allegedly “ lacing her with “magun’’ charm.

Rashidat, in her petition to the court, said  her husband had ruined her life as a result of  the charm.

My lord, ever since we moved to our newly completed building, Mustafa has been a pain on my neck by denying me adequate care and love.

“He makes no provision for the children and I because I have been soley responsible for the upkeep  of the children.

“Worst of all, Mustafa had  on four different occasions laced me with  magun  such that blood has been discharging from my genitals.

“He has exposed me to all sorts of humiliation in the neighbourhood inspite of  my plea for forgiveness over alleged adultery.

“ He told everyone in the neighbourhood that I am unfaithful  and  a prostitute.

“Mustafa categorically told me to leave his home  or be ready to die in shame.

“He also ejected all the children I had for  him,  referring to them as products of bad motherhood.

“In fact, Mustafa had previously gone to a certain private radio station in Ibadan where he exposed me to ridicule and embarrassment.

“”Even before the children, he is such a worthless soul.

“The person my husband accused me  of having an affair with is a  neighbour  who often paid us visits.

“It is true that I usually offer the neighbour  food and  he sometimes offers  me  ride on  his motorcycle.

“Mustafa, however,  had stopped having sexual intercourse with me before I left his home, claiming I would harm him.

“Unknown to me, the blood discharge I was experiencing was the side effect of the magun which he had placed on me so that any man who sleeps  with me will die,” Rashidat said.

However, the respondent who did not  deny most of the allegations levelled against him,  submitted that his wife was  adulterous.

Mustafa said that though he was initially opposed to  divorce, he was changing  his mind after the plaintiff  had insisted on separation.

If she is not willing to swallow her pride, Rashidat can go.

“My lord, I was initially trying to keep our union because of our six children

“I had all along demonstrated my care and love for her and the children by constantly going into the bush to fetch firewood for cooking,’’ he said.

Chief Ademola Odunade, the President of the court,  ordered the duo to produce their six children in court and adjourned the case till July 18 for judgment. 

