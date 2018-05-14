Home > Gist > Metro >

Husband catches wife sending nude photos to bank manager

Infidelity Husband catches wife sending nude photos to bank manager

The man identified only as Mr. Arhamerene reportedly spoke with journalist Sapele Oghenek and permitted him to publish the story online.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Husband catches wife sending nude photos to bank manager play

Husband catches wife sending nude photos to bank manager
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A jilted man has chosen to expose the immoral conduct of his ex-wife who he has apparently lost to the operations manager of Zenith Bank at the Delta state university, Abraka after spending huge sums of money to secure her a job there.

The man identified only as Mr. Arhamerene reportedly spoke with journalist Sapele Oghenek and permitted him to publish the story online.

He said he and the ex-wife tied the knot on 16th of November 2016 in Warriat, Delta State University when he was in second semester of level 100 in the University.

Husband catches wife sending nude photos to bank manager play

Husband catches wife sending nude photos to bank manager

 

The man said he was a staff for Fidelity Bank with his Diploma in Computer Science before they got married, but decided to resign and further his education.
READ MORE: Woman found guilty of having sex with 14-year-old boy who kept her as wife

According to yabaleftonline.ng, the man thought it wise to secure a job for his wife at the Zenith bank ostensibly to enable her help support the family as he was still in school and earning nothing.

Husband catches wife sending nude photos to bank manager play

Husband catches wife sending nude photos to bank manager

 

Having worked with a bank before, the heartbroken man made use of his friendship with the Manager of Zenith Bank, Abraka branch to secure the job for the woman.

However, after her employment, the woman with whom Mr. Arhamerene has one son started behaving strangely.

Husband catches wife sending nude photos to bank manager play

Husband catches wife sending nude photos to bank manager

 

He later realised that his legally married wife has been dating Mr. Kingsley Okudide, the operations manager of the Zenith bank.

Mr. Arhamerene got angry and beat up the wife. Later, his father in-law, Robert Alerubo also came to the house with some tugs who assaulted him and took away the woman together with his only son.

Husband catches wife sending nude photos to bank manager play

Husband catches wife sending nude photos to bank manager

 

Having lived without his wife and son for the past six months, the man has chosen to come public with his frustrations after the woman recently wrote on her Facebook wall that ”he is the looser than she as gotten a job and a son she has nothing to lose.”

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 Guilty Conscience Yahoo Boys abandon exotic cars at Club 57 to escape...bullet
2 Baby Boys EFCC ends luxurious life of Lekki Yahoo Boys nabbed with...bullet
3 Yahoo Plus Wealth seeker uses sister's son for money ritualsbullet

Related Articles

Assault Transgender prisoner raped by male inmates
Unimaginable Woman found guilty of having sex with 14-year-old boy who kept her as wife
Polyandry Woman stoned to death for marrying 11 men
Court Order Man receives 5 strokes of cane for wrongly divorcing his wife
Show Of Power Tenants flogged by soldiers upon instruction of landlord
Warning!!! Stop dressing “Half-Naked” or… - University to female students
Extreme Landlady rips off roof of her building to evict 'recalcitrant' tenant
Video Lawmaker’s wife beat up her friend who has been dating her husband secretly

Metro

2 men face impersonation, N400,000 NIPOST parcel theft charge
In Ogun 2 men face impersonation, N400,000 NIPOST parcel theft charge
Crocodile seen attacking a character in a "Lake Placid" movie.
Consequences Zimbabwe rangers track down and kill croc which bit off tennis player's arm
Pastor fondles his manhood as congregants wave their panties
Video Pastor fondles his manhood as congregants wave their panties
Graphic Content
'Odeshi' Nigerian lady thanks God after surviving nasty gas explosion