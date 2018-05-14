Husband catches wife sending nude photos to bank manager

news

A jilted man has chosen to expose the immoral conduct of his ex-wife who he has apparently lost to the operations manager of Zenith Bank at the Delta state university, Abraka after spending huge sums of money to secure her a job there.

The man identified only as Mr. Arhamerene reportedly spoke with journalist Sapele Oghenek and permitted him to publish the story online.

He said he and the ex-wife tied the knot on 16th of November 2016 in Warriat, Delta State University when he was in second semester of level 100 in the University.

The man said he was a staff for Fidelity Bank with his Diploma in Computer Science before they got married, but decided to resign and further his education.

According to yabaleftonline.ng, the man thought it wise to secure a job for his wife at the Zenith bank ostensibly to enable her help support the family as he was still in school and earning nothing.

Having worked with a bank before, the heartbroken man made use of his friendship with the Manager of Zenith Bank, Abraka branch to secure the job for the woman.

However, after her employment, the woman with whom Mr. Arhamerene has one son started behaving strangely.

He later realised that his legally married wife has been dating Mr. Kingsley Okudide, the operations manager of the Zenith bank.

Mr. Arhamerene got angry and beat up the wife. Later, his father in-law, Robert Alerubo also came to the house with some tugs who assaulted him and took away the woman together with his only son.

Having lived without his wife and son for the past six months, the man has chosen to come public with his frustrations after the woman recently wrote on her Facebook wall that ”he is the looser than she as gotten a job and a son she has nothing to lose.”