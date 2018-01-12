Husband accidentally bites off nose of beer lover wife

news

Bisi Adebiosu, a man who allegedly maltreats his family, has reportedly bitten his wife on the nose after interrupting the latter who was drinking her fourth bottle of beer .

A judge at the Tinubu Chief Magistrates’ Court gave an order instructing that Adebiosu, 34, be remanded at the Ikoyi prison location in Lagos, Nigeria , as a result. The accused was slammed with a two-count charge of domestic violence and assault, reports the Premium Times News.

The accused committed the offences on Tuesday , January 9, 2018, a prosecutor Nurudeen Thomas told the court. He added that the incident occurred at the couple's residence located on the Lagos-Island .

According to reports, the pair who have been married for a period of 11 years developed issues in their marriage after the complainant identified as Bukola got a job at a hospital .

Adebiosu who is a boutique owner reportedly started having a problem with his wife's style of dressing which often facilitates matrimonial fights.

“Adebiosu beats his wife and does not provide for the family,” Thomas told the court.

The defendant however had a different explanation to the allegation leveled against him stating that a lack of respect from his wife was responsible for his action. He added that the nose biting incident was an accident while also refuting claims that he doesn't take care of his family.

“I met my wife finishing off her fourth bottle of Stout in the midst of men; I had to force her home and during the struggle I mistakenly bite her nose.

“I do the best I can to take of our family but my wife does not give me the respect that I deserve as her husband," he said.

A further hearing on the case has been suspended until Monday, February 12, 2018.

Adebiosu is expected to remain in prison until this day.

Violence in marriages

In Nigeria, violence in marriages which often puts women on the part of blows, or even death, has been a major theme in an African society will little regard for the female gender .

One of the results is a country with an increasing pool of feminists who are calling for equal opportunities for a man and a woman. Being a nation where the power to drive things lies in the hands of men, the need to call for equality has been mainly from the camp of women.

Their strong activism has unfortunately not protected the latter gender from been murdered and even assaulted by the police.

An assault by operatives of the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (FSARS), on a woman expecting quadruplet in Delta State, has allegedly caused the latter to lose her pregnancy.

An Instagram user, Jane Mena, who is a friend of the victim revealed how the incident occurred in a long post. She explained that the expectant mother went into a coma following a violent treatment in the hands of the police .

ALSO READ: Sports fanatic murders wife for changing football programme