Hungry 70-yr-old man flogged publicly for stealing pumpkin

In Uganda, a 70-year-old man has been made to suffer some public flogging for stealing a pumpkin from a neighbour .

Pictures circulating online media revealed the victim in a reclined position poised to received ten lashes on cane. In one of the images, the pitiable elder held the stolen item to the chest as if to provide proof of the theft.

The man who is reportedly from Nyabubare Kigarama Sheema District of the East African country, had on some tattered clothes suggesting his poor background.

A factor that has motivated divided opinions on Facebook where users chose pity over scorn.

In Nigeria, petty crimes have been met with violence, a mob justice is likely a possibility for the subject. His old age would have had no bearing on his life as observed in some cases.

Angry mob lynches tailor for stealing motorcycle

Ejime, a tailor in Delta State, has died following a mob lynching that occurred on Tuesday, January 30, 2018, based on an allegation that he stole a motorcycle.

The incident which occurred in the Afiesere community of Ughelli town saw a bunch of youths chase down the deceased as well as two members of his gang who reportedly escaped according to the Daily Post News.

An unlucky Ejime was however not so fortunate.

The killing of the suspect came at a time that has seen a widespread theft of motorcycles in the state. The relatives of the deceased who is from the Isoko community have promised a reprisal attack in respect to the death which has been described as an "extra-judicial killing".