How Smirnoff X1 Tour rocked Jos town

news

The ultimate party experience, Smirnoff X1 Tour stormed Jos at Mees Palace Events Center last Friday March 9 for the latest chapter of its party tour.

The party trail had been heating up with each city and the time had come for Jos to feel the vibe of one of the most exciting nights of the year.

The world’s number one quality vodka, Smirnoff X1, has been turning up Naija cities making premium entertainment accessible to anyone who is open to great music and exciting experiences.

The fun-loving people of J-Town were set for an unforgettable night as the rich flavour of the X1 Intense Chocolate was in abundant supply. Jos represented the 6 stop on the cross country party tour.

Smirnoff Brand Ambassador, Top Boy DJ Spinall dished out the hit tracks that kept the crowd rocking. Crowd favorite, Yung L delivered a high-energy performance before superstar home boy, Ice Prince Zamani crooned his smash hits Superstar, Aboki and many more.

Time is running out! The Smirnoff X1 Tour promised 8 epic parties and now only two parties remain.

Ibadan is next to feel the heat of the ultimate party experience on Friday, April 13, 2018.

Join the only party trail where you are welcome regardless of who you are.

Follow the conversation on social media via @smirnoffng and #SmirnoffX1Tour for the latest on the ultimate party experience.

18+ only. Drink Responsibly.