How Nigerians can play for the $232 million jackpot

news

The American Mega Millions lottery awarded a $656 million USD (103 billion NGN) jackpot prize to three lucky winners in March 2012, a record many thought would last for quite some time.

In January 2016, the other huge American lottery, Powerball, stunned the world when it awarded a $1.6 billion USD (318 billion NGN) jackpot. With prizes this high, people everywhere want to try their luck at winning an enormous lottery jackpot.

Nigeria’s avid lottery players undoubtedly share dreams of lottery riches but the top prizes in local lotteries draws pale in comparison to those offered overseas. With the Mega Millions jackpot currently at $232 million USD (83.6 billion NGN) Nigerians are eager to play Mega Millions but traveling to the United States to purchase lottery tickets is not really feasible.

Now there is a way to play the Mega Million lottery from your home in Nigeria!

How do you play American lotteries from Nigeria?

The easy available solution for Nigerians is using the services of theLotter, the leading online ticket purchasing service. TheLotter uses local agents in the United States to buy official lottery tickets on behalf of its customers from all over the world. The website charges customers a transaction fee and in return they receive a scan of any ticket purchased before the draw. No commissions are taken from winning tickets.

The system works, as can be seen in the stories of two lottery players—one from Panama and one from Iraq—who won huge jackpot prizes without ever setting foot in the United States.

Woman from Panama wins $30 million Florida Lotto jackpot prize.

Despite being retired, Aura D. from Panama had continued working to support her kids. She had only been playing with theLotter for about two months before she scored her big win—the first place prize in the Florida Lotto. Aura was the sole jackpot winner in a July 2017 draw, entitling her to the entire $30 million USD jackpot minus taxes.

Iraqi wins Oregon Megabucks jackpot without leaving Baghdad.

Baghdad resident M.M. had been playing lotteries at theLotter for only a few months when he decided to take a chance at winning the $6.4 million Oregon Megabucks jackpot in August 2015. The Iraqi's lottery win was such a unique story that it was reported in the New York Times, the Daily Mail, NBC, CNN, and in the Associated Press. All of them noted that it was perfectly legal for foreigners to win American lottery prizes by purchasing official tickets online at theLotter.

Mega Millions once again has a massive jackpot.

Players are impressed by how easy it is to purchase official lottery tickets online and they have come to trust the purchasing services of theLotter. Playing the lottery online at theLotter is safe and secure and over the years, theLotter has paid out nearly $90 million in prizes to almost 4 million winners from across the globe. Players can purchase tickets to the world’s biggest lotteries including Powerball, Mega Million, EuroMillions, the Italian SuperEnalotto, EuroJackpot, and more.

Playing Mega Millions, with its guaranteed jackpot currently set at $232 million USD, is now possible in Nigeria as well. Online ticket purchasing service theLotter can help make dreams of lottery riches come true.

For more information how to play the Mega Millions online from Nigeria, please visit theLotter.com.

This is a featured post.