Home > Gist > Metro >

Man shot dead during attempt to test bulletproof vest

Curiosity Killed The Cat Man shot and killed during attempt to test bulletproof vest

A man has been shot dead after he tried to test a bulletproof vest at a party.

  • Published:
The deadly gun play

The deadly gun

(Wikimedia)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A man has been shot and killed after he got it into his head to wear a bulletproof vest at a party and try to take a gunshot with it.

According to Houston police, there is an ongoing search to find the man that fired the fatal shot early on Sunday morning, March 4. 

ALSO READ: Policeman kills colleague in error

Face of the gun shot victim play

Face of the gun shot victim

(lib)

 

Investigators disclosed that forensic tests will determine if the bullet went through the vest or struck an uncovered area of the victims.

LIB reports that the police believe that six to eight people were in attendance at the party.

Sgt. Mark Hollbrook, Houston Homicide, said that while it’s unusual for people to put on body armour and play with guns at a party, “these things happen sometimes.” 

The name of the victim was not disclosed at the time of this report.

Freak accidents

It is safe to consider the Houston incident as a freak accident and it is hardly the first of its kind.

In a similar development, a Russian, Sergei Terekhov, was shot dead by his dog in a freak accident that occurred during a hunting expedition.

Sergei Terekhov, a huntsman was killed after his dog accidentally hit the trigger of his gun. play

Sergei Terekhov, a huntsman was killed after his dog accidentally hit the trigger of his gun.

(Odnoklassniki)

 

This happened while the deceased was on a trip around the Volga river in company of his brother who rushed him to a hospital.

ALSO READ: Dad shot dead by 2-yr-old son

Unfortunately, he gave up the ghost on the trip.

The tragic event came about the time when Terekhov attempted to let out two Estonian hounds from a vehicle.

One of the animals however hopped on him excitedly leading to an unintentional discharge of a bullet which struck the victim in the abdomen according to the Telegraph UK News.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Vwovwe Egbo

Vwovwe Egbo is an Associate at Pulse. Apart from being a Mass Communication graduate, Vwovwe has found herself in writing and counselling fueled by a wide range of experiences. There's hardly one word to describe her but she will settle for strong.
(pulse.ng)

Top 3

1 #MeToo Nigerian women speak on rape and sexual abusebullet
2 Yahoo Boys 22 Nigerians arrested for online fraud in Ghanabullet
3 Wicked World 16-yr-old girl who was raped, impregnated by doctor, diesbullet

Related Articles

Poor Child Pupil's head cut off by BRT
Freak Accident Russian hunter shot dead by own dog
Freaks Of Nature Watch man carry big stone, table with teeth [Video]
In Florida Dad accidentally shoots 14-yr-old son to death
Terrible Loss 3 little girls suffocate to death in abandoned car after Juma’at prayer in Kano
In India Groom accidentally shot in the head during wedding ceremony
Grilling Alabai The Hulk behind the 'Ogbanje'
Uncontrollable Pain Katsina government official crushes daughter to death with car
Superman Man lifts heavy generator with teeth (Video)
Freak Accident Father, son die inside well

Metro

I rush inside the bus with another guy, and we almost collided.
In Plateau Two students killed in fatal accident
Army says it's ready to end 'romance' with Shekau
In Lagos Truck driver collapses after beating from soldiers over bribe [Watch]
Christian Karembeu FIFA World Cup winner to arrive Nigeria
World Cup Trophy FIFA cup winner, Christian Karembeu, to arrive Nigeria
FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour with Coca-Cola
World Cup Trophy 2 days to take a selfie with the authentic FIFA cup