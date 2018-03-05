A man has been shot dead after he tried to test a bulletproof vest at a party.
According to Houston police, there is an ongoing search to find the man that fired the fatal shot early on Sunday morning, March 4.
Investigators disclosed that forensic tests will determine if the bullet went through the vest or struck an uncovered area of the victims.
LIB reports that the police believe that six to eight people were in attendance at the party.
Sgt. Mark Hollbrook, Houston Homicide, said that while it’s unusual for people to put on body armour and play with guns at a party, “these things happen sometimes.”
The name of the victim was not disclosed at the time of this report.
It is safe to consider the Houston incident as a freak accident and it is hardly the first of its kind.
In a similar development, a Russian, Sergei Terekhov, was shot dead by his dog in a freak accident that occurred during a hunting expedition.
This happened while the deceased was on a trip around the Volga river in company of his brother who rushed him to a hospital.
Unfortunately, he gave up the ghost on the trip.
The tragic event came about the time when Terekhov attempted to let out two Estonian hounds from a vehicle.
One of the animals however hopped on him excitedly leading to an unintentional discharge of a bullet which struck the victim in the abdomen according to the Telegraph UK News.