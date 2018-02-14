Home > Gist > Metro >

Hotels, eateries make last minute preparations for Val Day celebration

Some hotels, restaurants, shops, supermarkets and shopping malls on Tuesday were making brisk business and smiling to their banks  ahead of the Valentine’s Day celebrations and season slated for Feb. 14.

A correspondent of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) who went round parts of Lagos observed that owners of  shops and eateries visited were  selling various gift items and happy at the tour of events.

Others were also stocking  their shops with condiments and other stuffs they would use to prepare  special food to entertain those that would patronizing them on  Valentine’s Day.

NAN reports that Feb. 14 of every year is known all over the world as a day to celebrate love known as Valentine’s Day, and many  Nigerians over the years had keyed-in to the celebration over  the past years.

NAN also  observed that some of the  shops visited were selling  cloths, beads, shoes, bags and others spiced with a touch  of red and white colours in the spirit of the season.

Mrs Tope Adebiyi, 40,  a sales representative at one of the shops at Shoprite Surulere, said that Valentine is a  season to make good money because of increased  sales usually experienced by sellers of wares, gifts  and edibles.

We order a lot of gifts of various types with a touch of red and white because of the valentineseason’s celebration when some people prefer white and red colors and some, a combination of both.

“I believe in love but it is not only one day that people can show that love.

“However, I always encourage people to come and buy things for themselves and their loved ones to show love. ”

She said that on Valentine’s Day, she would open her shop to sell her goods but later in the night she would do her own valentine with her husband.

A seller of fairly -used cloths  at Yaba Market,  Mrs Isioma Nwuli, said that she was making great sales already because of the coming Valentine.

Several of my customers want any cloths with red or white colour combination for themselves , and for their children also for the celebration.

“I am not displaying some  of it now because by Wednesday, there will  be a rush for them.

“University students,as well as  primary and secondary pools and even some parents will come searching for dresses with either  red or and white colors or both combination to wear on Valentine’s Day.

“Similarly, others  will be looking for red attires for that day.

“As Valentine’s Day  comes nearer; things become more expensive, depending on what the person is buying’’.

Also at some hotels, eateries  and restaurants visited by NAN in parts of Lagos, the operators said that they were ready to host expected guests and visitors that would be patronizing them on Valentine’s Day.

Mrs Onyinye Ujunwa, a caterer in one of the fast food joints  told NAN that they were  prepared to host the various lovers during the occasion .

“You can see that the place is being decorated and ready for the celebration,’’ she said.

They were also advertising and offering discounts to the public for them to patronize them on  Valentine’s Day.

