Some hotels, restaurants, shops, supermarkets and shopping malls on Tuesday were making brisk business and smiling to their banks ahead of the Valentine’s Day celebrations and season slated for Feb. 14.

A correspondent of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) who went round parts of Lagos observed that owners of shops and eateries visited were selling various gift items and happy at the tour of events.

Others were also stocking their shops with condiments and other stuffs they would use to prepare special food to entertain those that would patronizing them on Valentine’s Day.

NAN reports that Feb. 14 of every year is known all over the world as a day to celebrate love known as Valentine’s Day, and many Nigerians over the years had keyed-in to the celebration over the past years.

NAN also observed that some of the shops visited were selling cloths, beads, shoes, bags and others spiced with a touch of red and white colours in the spirit of the season.

Mrs Tope Adebiyi, 40, a sales representative at one of the shops at Shoprite Surulere, said that Valentine is a season to make good money because of increased sales usually experienced by sellers of wares, gifts and edibles.

“We order a lot of gifts of various types with a touch of red and white because of the valentineseason’s celebration when some people prefer white and red colors and some, a combination of both.

“I believe in love but it is not only one day that people can show that love.

“However, I always encourage people to come and buy things for themselves and their loved ones to show love. ”

She said that on Valentine’s Day, she would open her shop to sell her goods but later in the night she would do her own valentine with her husband.

A seller of fairly -used cloths at Yaba Market, Mrs Isioma Nwuli, said that she was making great sales already because of the coming Valentine.

“Several of my customers want any cloths with red or white colour combination for themselves , and for their children also for the celebration.

“I am not displaying some of it now because by Wednesday, there will be a rush for them.

“University students,as well as primary and secondary pools and even some parents will come searching for dresses with either red or and white colors or both combination to wear on Valentine’s Day.

“Similarly, others will be looking for red attires for that day.

“As Valentine’s Day comes nearer; things become more expensive, depending on what the person is buying’’.

Also at some hotels, eateries and restaurants visited by NAN in parts of Lagos, the operators said that they were ready to host expected guests and visitors that would be patronizing them on Valentine’s Day.

Mrs Onyinye Ujunwa, a caterer in one of the fast food joints told NAN that they were prepared to host the various lovers during the occasion .

“You can see that the place is being decorated and ready for the celebration,’’ she said.

They were also advertising and offering discounts to the public for them to patronize them on Valentine’s Day.