Home > Gist > Metro >

Homes belonging to Ondo rape suspects purified with 'juju'

Cleaning The Land Homes belonging to Ondo rape suspects purified with 'juju'

A thorough cleansing of Ondo Town required the occupants of the houses visited by traditional priests to vacate it.

  • Published:
Homes belonging to Ondo rape suspects purified with 'juju' play

Traditional priests took control of affairs in a bid to cleanse Ondo Town of a taboo.

(ObafemiO)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The homes of five suspected rapist reported to have violated two teenage girls in Ondo State, has been purified by traditional priests.

Punch News gathered that the suspects, Bode Akinsiku, Olabanji Femi, Abiodun Ayodele, Fadairo Wahab and Adedayo Adebayo, have been accused of torturing and sexually violating the teens who were also recorded.

Homes belonging to Ondo rape suspects purified with 'juju' play

A house decorated with palm fronds bears an evidence of ritual cleansing performed by traditional priests in Ondo town.

(Funke Mabawonku's Blog)

 

To guard against more of such an occurrence, a town-wide cleansing was done in Ondo where the attention proceeded to the residences of the accused who have been remanded in prison.

ALSO READ: 5 ways to protect yourself from a potential rapist

This was done on Monday, May 28, 2018, according to reports.

“The act is a taboo, not only in Ondo town, but in the Yorubaland; we have been hearing several rumour concerning the matter, we don’t want a repeat of such an ungodly act," a local ruler told Punch.

Another source who spoke to Punch News confirmed that occupants of the houses visited were sent out of their lodges.

Occupants of the houses visited by the priests were told to leave in order to allow for ritual cleansing. play

Occupants of the houses visited by the priests were told to leave in order to allow for ritual cleansing.

(Within Nigeria)

 

A thorough ritual cleansing involving some incantations and chant had made it a matter of necessity.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is a Metro News Reporter at Pulse. A Rock & Alternative Music enthusiast and an activist for youth development. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng Twitter & Instagram: @youthivist

Top 3

1 X-Men Material Man climbs risky balcony to rescue baby from falling off...bullet
2 "Yahoo Boys" Masters of love scams arrested by EFCCbullet
3 Unimaginable! Orphanage rejects donation from lawmaker, turns her awaybullet

Related Articles

Inspiring Lady raped by uncle survives and gives hope to abused people like her [Video]
Abomination Man addicted to porn rapes mum deeply asleep
Heartless Dad gives daughter to pals as gift, but joins them to rape her
Assault Transgender prisoner raped by male inmates
Family Curse Culture of woman killed by bae demands that he marries corpse
Online Dating 5 ways to protect yourself from a potential rapist
Final Scores Grandpa rapes and impregnates girl he often sends on errands
Becoming A Monster Boy, 11, arrested for raping 7-yr-old boy

Metro

5 myths about sex, condoms and contraceptives
MTV Shuga IRL 5 myths about sex, condoms and contraceptives
Pastor gives woman 48 strokes of cane to make her get husband
Deliverance Pastor gives desperate woman 48 strokes of cane to make her get husband
How to create a 737 pin
GT Bank How to create a 737 PIN
A woman and her mother suffered a machete attack in the hands of Nigerian husband who was deported to country.
Frustration Deported man takes it out on wife, almost cuts her head off