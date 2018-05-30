Homes belonging to Ondo rape suspects purified with 'juju'

news

The homes of five suspected rapist reported to have violated two teenage girls in Ondo State, has been purified by traditional priests .

Punch News gathered that the suspects, Bode Akinsiku, Olabanji Femi, Abiodun Ayodele, Fadairo Wahab and Adedayo Adebayo, have been accused of torturing and sexually violating the teens who were also recorded.

To guard against more of such an occurrence, a town-wide cleansing was done in Ondo where the attention proceeded to the residences of the accused who have been remanded in prison.

This was done on Monday, May 28, 2018, according to reports.

“The act is a taboo, not only in Ondo town, but in the Yorubaland; we have been hearing several rumour concerning the matter, we don’t want a repeat of such an ungodly act," a local ruler told Punch.

Another source who spoke to Punch News confirmed that occupants of the houses visited were sent out of their lodges.