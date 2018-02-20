Home > Gist > Metro >

Homeless couple complete the inspiration for perfect Valentine's Day

Street Love Homeless couple complete the inspiration for perfect Valentine's Day celebration

Two love birds who live on the street proved to be a vibe of sensation for a photography website which took cute pictures of the pair.

  • Published:
The pair, Sammy and Virginia cut an image of love in a photoshoot. play

The pair, Sammy and Virginia cut an image of love in a photoshoot.

(Muchiri Flames)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A homeless couple in Kenya successfully completed the perfect inspiration for a Valentine's Day celebration that saw a photography website, Muchi Frames, take breath taking pictures of the pair.

Sammy, the male subject in the story is pictured cuddling on a grass in Central Park, Nairobi, with his lover, Virginia. They both draw up a reflection of a duo who has found love even in the dusty sands of poverty.

"His eyes lit up and he gave a hearty smile exposing his nicotine filled dental formula. The question almost seemed therapeutic as he in heavy sheng lingual started describing his girlfriend.

"It was almost unbelievable that love would conform to such settings, a complete slap on the many things we have forcefully evolved love to," the website expressed in an article about Sammy, the leading figure in the love story.

play Homeless couple complete the inspiration for perfect Valentine's Day celebration (Muchi Frames)

 

Various close-up pictures revealed the partners entwined in a state of affection.

This moment, they have no worries about the vanity of life - what appeared to matter is the intense passion, enough to cast a dominating light over Sammy's deep dark skin.

Valentine's Day auction? Yes please!

Ifeanyi Valentine Romeo, an Onitsha-based businessman who is also a hunter, has offered followers on his Facebook page an opportunity to have an experience of how a bite of deer meat tastes like, having caught two on his farm, announced for auction around Valentine's day.

On Sunday, February 11, 2018, he invited his followers to contact him privately if they were thinking of having a crisp succulent stake encounter, when they have had a taste of the animal's flesh.

Onitsha businessman turned hunter wants you to bite a deer for val. play

Onitsha businessman turned hunter wants you to bite a deer for val.

(Fox News)

 

Only friends who were able to reach him by 1:30 PM on the day would have had a chance of getting a feel of this following the time-bound announcement.

Pictures shows Romeo holding the hunting prizes, while he was simply just examining the cash worthy corpses of the ruminant mammals in another image.

"Sunday sales. Pre valentine auction sales... Twin mgbada for sale. Hit my inbox before 1.30pm," he writes baring our what is often on the minds of most young Nigerians - St. Valentines shopping for lovers.

Postby

 

ALSO READ: Scary looking bird killed in Nigerian town of Ogbomosho

The appreciation for these yearly culture is very high in these parts of West Africa, where promiscuity closely shares a boundary with romance.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is a Metro News Columnist at Pulse. A Rock & Alternative Music enthusiast and an activist for youth development. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng Twitter & Instagram: @youthivist

Top 3

1 Serial Killer The full story behind Ade Lawyer's arrestbullet
2 Kunle Poly NURTW chairman thanks God for sparing his lifebullet
3 Sad Occurrence Patients flee hospital as police declare head doctor...bullet

Related Articles

Scary Detail Facebook user thinks you are likely a victim of witchcraft if you fornicate on Valentine's Day
Desperate Measures My husband wants to use me for money rituals, woman tells court
Bush Meat Bonanza Onitsha businessman turned hunter wants you to bite a deer for val
Addict! Nigerian lady confesses strong love for sex
Valentine's Day A guide to this holiday for those of us who don't believe
Valentine's Day Gift 20-year-old girl takes loan to buy Mercedes car for boyfriend
'Love Nwantinti' Man makes 23 hours perilous journey for the love of his life

Metro

Operatives of the Lagos State Rapid Response Squad.
In Lagos CCTV footage exposes three car hijackers [Watch]
Freaks of Nature [Illustration]
Freaks Of Nature Watch man carry big stone, table with teeth [Video]
Abubakar Isiyaku was convicted following a scam of N1.5 million.
Wire Wire Man who pulled N1.5m Facebook scam disguised as a woman gets jail
Graphic Content
Devil Orphans rescued from HIV-positive grandmother who blames them for disease