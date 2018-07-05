news

The beauty of any home or space lies not only in the architectural design but also in the details and the ascents. Home and You is the one stop shop for everything furniture manufacturing, space design and enhancement.

With over 20 years of Experience in the furniture manufacturing and space enhancement business in Nigeria, Home and You Limited will be launching an Ultra Modern furniture factory on Tuesday, July 10 at The Home & You Furniture Factory, Akinsanya Estate, Owode Ibeshe Road, Ikorodu.

The New Factory launch is in line with our vision to be the preferred furniture manufacturing and interior space enhancement company in Nigeria and beyond.

Established in 1994, Home and You Limited specialises in modular storage pieces and other home, hotel, school and office furniture. We also proudly carry our own line of scented candles & diffusers as well as beddings and throw pillows.

For more information on how to be a part of this significant event or to book a space enhancement meeting call 08131725931

Follow us on Instagram for all our products and services – @homeandyoulimited

Date: Tuesday, July 10.

Venue: The Home & You Furniture Factory, Akinsanya Estate, Owode Ibeshe Road, Ikorodu.

Time: 10 am.

