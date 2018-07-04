Pulse.ng logo
‘Hit and run’ pastor given 24 hour ultimatum to pay for sex

According to the lady she and Olawuni Tunde had sex in a hotel, but having realised that she got drunk and fell asleep, the man of God escaped, leaving her and his church secretary behind.

A busty lady identified on Facebook as Hopeyemi Hogunsakin has issued a strongly worded warning to a pastor she referred to as Olawuni Tunde to pay ten thousand Naira into her account within 24 hours or risk having his photos being circulated on social media.

According to the lady, she and Olawuni Tunde had sex in a hotel, but having realised that she got drunk and fell asleep, the man of God escaped, leaving her and his church secretary behind.

To avoid embarrassment, Hopeyemi Hogunsakin said if the money the pastor had agreed to pay her prior to the sexual encounter does not hit her account in 24 hours, she will not only publish photos of the pastor, but she and her team will storm his church to teach him a lesson.

Apparently, from the aggrieved lady’s narration, pastor Olawuni Tunde did not have sex with her alone, but did same with his church secretary too.

Posting her displeasure and warning on Facebook, Hopeyemi Hogunsakin said:

“Pastor Olawuni Tunde, be warned before I expose you. We fuck each other at a hotel. You know that, you and your church secretary fucked i n my frd, but because we were drunk, you dumped us there and left. You didn’t drop our money. If u don’t pay our money I will bring our picture out. I give u 24hrs send my 10k to the account send to u. I have no name to protect but u have a name to protect before I come with my girl to disgrace you in your church. Foolish pastor, na by force to f*ck.”

