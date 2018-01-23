Home > Gist > Metro >

Here is our list of seven most dangerous dogs breeds

Nevertheless, these breeds should be the most attentive to because they can be very dangerous and also inflict harm with ease.

A ferocious dog play

A ferocious dog

(Zulu)
For centuries dogs have not only been domesticated by men, they've also been raised to become man’s best friend.

However, there are some certain breeds of dogs that cannot be tagged with that term. Their ferociousness makes it impossible for us to see them as friends.

Although they're usually loyal to their owners, it still doesn’t change the fact that it is impossible for us to categorize them as man’s friend.

Here is our list of seven most dangerous dog breeds in the world

1. Pit Bull

Pit Bull play

Pit Bull

(Thestir)
 

Known to be among the strongest dogs in the world, the Pit Bull was originally designed and created for fighting purposes only. 

This is why it is been used in some countries for dogfights, where the dogs are trained to fight each other in a death match

And according to veterinaries, the Pit Bull is the resulting breed when you combine the energy and agility of terriers and the body build and strength of a bulldog.

2. Caucasian Shepherd

Caucasian shepherd play

Caucasian shepherd

(Gujrat)
 

When a dog is been feared by some wild predators like wolves, you should know that such dogs can be very dangerous.

Also known as Caucasian Ovcharka, this dog was originally used as guard dogs for protecting livestock in the mountain region. 

And with an ability to grow very large, it can weigh a minimum of 50kg; and its lifespan average is ten to twelve years.

3. Bullmastiff

Bullmastiff play

Bullmastiff

(Dog food guru)
 

Bullmastiffs are guard dogs, And as a result, they have a natural aggressive temperament, which if not properly cared for can turn out fatal!

They are usually large in size, therefore, if you take to train them, it is a must that they have to be obedient in order to avoid unpleasant confrontations.

4. Wolf Hybrid

Wolf hybrid play

Wolf hybrid

(Macro evolution)
 

Just as the name implies, these dogs are a cross between grey wolves and dogs and this makes them quite unpredictable.

Studies have shown that wolf hybrid does not only have a head of their own, they are also wild and demanding.

This is why some states in America and other Western countries decided to ban the possibility of owning a Wolf Hybrid as a house pet.

5. Fila Brasileiro

Fila Brasileiro play

Fila Brasileiro

(Nossheiro)
 

Also known as the Brazilian Mastiff, Fila Brasileiros are believed to be one of the largest breeds of herding dogs.

They’re excellent when it comes to guarding but requires experienced owners. Although very protective, they can become uncontrollable when aggressive.

Fila Brasileiro is said to have originated from Brazil.

6. Rottweiler

Rottweiler play

Rottweiler

(P 4 homes)

 

Rottweilers are notorious when it comes to temper. As a matter of fact, they have one of the worst tempers.

This is why it has been advised that they are unsuitable for family dogs, especially for families where the owner is an amateur.

If they’re not constantly trained and properly attended to, they can display dangerous actions at any point in time.

7. German Shepherd

German Shepherd play

German Shepherd

(Jami moforus)
 

German Shepherds can become very loyal and loving when properly trained and exposed to socialization. Otherwise, it is unsafe to let them off guard.

With a natural ability of great speed, coupled with an extreme focus on taking the danger down whenever the need arises, German Shepherds will become dangerous and able to cause fatal damage if not properly trained.

