news

Rev. Frs Joseph Gor and Felix Tyolaha of St. Ignatius Quasi Parish Ukpor-Mbalom, have been confirmed as part of the victims of the deadly attack by suspected herdsmen, in the early hours of today, Tuesday, April 24, 2018, on Mbalom village, Imo State.

ALSO READ: Police arrest 10 men destroying farmlands in Benue

Instablog9ja reports that 17 other worshippers were killed in the attack apart from the two priests, with over 35 houses burnt.

May their souls rest in peace.

Fulani Herdsman kills brother over missing cow

The Nasarawa Police Command has also arrested a 22-year-old herdsman, Bello Musa, alleged to have killed his brother , Abdullahi Musa, over a missing cow.

The suspect reportedly attacked his brother with a machete while fighting over a missing cow, delivering a fatal blow to Abdullahi's neck.

The State Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Bello, revealed that the incident occurred on March 9, 2018.

Recounting the shocking incident to The Sun, the suspect said, “My brother, Abdullahi and myself took our cattle for grazing. Later, we discovered that one cattle which was not our own had joined our herd.

"We were three who made the discovery – Abdullahi, one Ibrahim and myself. Abdullahi and I agreed to sell it. Later, he asked me to go and sell it in the market. As I was taking the cattle, it escaped from me. I returned back to tell Abdullahi.

"He did not believe me. He accused of selling the cattle for N300,000. I tried to explain to him, but he insisted that I sold the cattle for N300,000. My father tried to settle the matter, without success.

ALSO READ: Police arrest 10 men destroying farmlands in Benue

"Abdullahi said that I must pay N300,000 for the cattle or he would kill me. I challenged him on why he would want to kill me over the cattle that escaped from me.

Then he began making phone calls to his friends, telling them I am a liar and that I sold the cattle for N300,000. I became very angry and we started fighting. In the course of the fight, he injured me on my right hand and I cut him with my cutlass on the neck.”

Upon the conclusion of the ongoing investigation, the suspect will be charged to court.