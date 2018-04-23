Home > Gist > Metro >

Hennessy V.S.O.P. celebrates 2nd centinnial with style in Lagos

Hennessy V.S.O.P. At 200 World's leading cognac celebrates 2nd centinnial with style in Lagos

The Prestigious event took place at the Skye Lounge, Eko hotel was well attended by Captains of Industry, technocrats, the Media and influencers.

Maurice and Roch Hennessy, 8th Generation descendants of the world’s most prestigious and loved Cognac, Hennessy, celebrated the 200th Anniversary of Hennessy’s V.S.O.P. blend in Lagos, Nigeria.

The weeklong celebration ended with an exclusive dinner for 200 distinguished guests last Wednesday.

Prior to the dinner, Maurice and Roch hosted a press conference on the 18th April at Wheat baker Hotel, they also visited the Hennessy Pop up store at the Palms Mall in Lekki where limited stock of the 200th Annivessary bottle are available for sale to the public.

The evening, which began with pre dinner cocktails, was hosted by svelte show host and media personality, Idia Aisien. During the dinner, guests were treated to Hennessy cocktails and a bespoke menu paired with Hennessy V.S.O.P.

In attendance were public figures such as Legal luminary, Femi Falana, Oliver Enwonwu, Amaechi Okobi, Dj Jimmy Jatt, Beauty Queen, Mildred Ehiguese, Charles O’Tudor, Afrobeat Artiste Dede Mabiaku, Eku Edewor, Toke Makinwa, Bolanle Olukanni, Vimbai Mutinhiri and a host of other personalities.

It was a night of resplendent appearances and fine dining. Also in attendance were Hennessy Artistry headliners OLAMIDE & FALZ. Guests also had an opportunity to place orders for the limited edition bottles made especially for the Annivessary; the available stock sold out in 20 minutes!

In their opening speech, Maurice and Roch expressed delight at the turn out of guests for the dinner. Whilst applauding the hospitality of the Nigerian people, the family noted that Nigeria remains an important market that continues to play a significant role in the growth of the brand across sub Saharan Africa because of the leading role the country plays within the region.

With royalty at its foundation and centuries in sustained heritage, the Hennessy brand leveraged the occasion to also celebrate Nigerian dynasties across different sectors who have achieved great success and whose contributions continue to shape our country’s heritage and future.

About Hennessy

For over 250 years, Hennessy has successfully heralded new chapters in the making of the finest cognac. Today, the House Hennessy is the unrivalled market leader and the bestselling cognac in the world. In Nigeria, Hennessy has become an indelible part of Nigeria’s social fabric and is a constant feature in Premium night life and celebration moments.

Never Stop. Never Settle.

