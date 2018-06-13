Help save father of two who needs a kidney transplant

news

The family and friends of a father of two, Oludare Jolayemi, are in need of help to ensure he gets funds for a kidney transplant surgery .

According to his wife, Omonoa, his illness began in the year 2016.

He commenced treatment at the Help of the Sick Hospital in Port-Harcourt, Rivers State, from where he was referred to a different healthcare facility.

It soon became clear what Jolayemi was experiencing when a Nephrologist diagnosed him with a chronic kidney malfunction on February 3, 2018.

He has since struggled to meet financial obligations needed to restore him back to good health.

The patient who was earlier placed on dialysis to be administered twice a week has seen expenses increase after following doctor's recommendation.

Oludare Jolayemi has been advised to improve the frequency to three times a week.

This has ensured a need to raise a sum of ₦16.5 million for his medical expenses.

Immanuel Odeyemi the friend of the patient tells Pulse about his health condition as well as his needs.

"This is our friend, Oludare Jolayemi. Dare is husband to a lovely lady, and father of two cute kids.

"But our friend needs your help. He's suffering from renal failure and requires a kidney transplant which costs ₦16.5m at the Abuja Zenith Medical and Clinic Center.

"Dare holds a honours degree in Industrial Chemistry from the University of Ilorin and dreams of completing his Masters program in Oil and Gas and Energy Management with the South American University.

"Dare, who is also a talented gospel musician with a passion for praising God, has held and ministered in churches and music concerts, including the annual Worship His Holiness concert and Festival of Praise.

"Please help keep Dare and his dreams alive. Donate for his surgery. Every little bit counts.

"Thanks, and God bless you as you save a life," Odeyemi mentioned in an appeal for aid.

A gofundme page created on behalf of the patient has his account details. Willing donors can make use of the information below to make a contribution:

Account Name: Jolayemi Oludare Samuel

Account Number: 0055427407

Financial Institution: Access Bank