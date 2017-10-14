Home > Gist > Metro >

Heineken :  Beer brand set to inspire the world with first ever African Inspired Fashion Collection at the Lagos Fashion Design Week 2017

Heineken Beer brand set to inspire the world with first ever African Inspired Fashion Collection at the Lagos Fashion Design Week 2017

Heineken Lagos Fashion and Design Week (HLFDW) is a 4-day fashion event scheduled to hold from 25th – 28th October, 2017 at the Eko Atlantic, Victoria Island, Lagos.

  • Published:
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Heineken® has proudly announced that it will be supporting the Lagos Fashion and Design Week as headline sponsor of the 2017 edition.

This year will be the third consecutive year Heineken will be headline sponsors of the Top number one fashion showcase in Africa which brings together the best in the fashion industry across the continent.

Founded by Style House Files, Lagos Fashion and Design Week, leads the way with initiatives that supports, strengthens and develops the fashion industry. Connecting with over 20 million Pan-African insiders, LFDW features Runway Shows, Fashion Business Series, Fashion Focus Talks, and the #HLFDW After Party. This year’s events will feature an exciting four-day line up themed “Africa: Shaping Fashion’s Future”

Speaking at the press cocktail to officially kick off this year’s event, Franco Maria Maggi, Marketing Director, Nigerian Breweries said sponsorship of the Lagos Fashion and Design Week is Heineken’s way of inspiring its Nigerian and African consumers to break through every border and open their world to perform their craft and skill to the world.

“We are excited to be a part of this unique experience once again as Lagos shows the beauty of African fashion to the world and how Africa will shape fashion’s future. We are even more excited to showcase the first ever Heineken® Africa Inspired Fashion Collection at this year’s Lagos Fashion and Design Week, a demonstration of Heineken’s appreciation of African designs and designers, made possible through a collaborative work between the Heineken East Africa team, global Heineken design team as well as the Nigerian team”.

“The same way Heineken has broken borders from its birth place in Amsterdam, Netherlands to 192 countries around the world, is how we see the African fashion industry and its players breaking boundaries to make huge impact around the world. The Lagos Fashion and Design Week is indeed a highly significant platform for Heineken® to support African fashion designers to perform their craftsmanship and make their mark in the fashion industry’’”

East African designers set to feature at the Heineken LFDW 2017 were selected through a highly competitive ‘Africa Inspired Fashion Challenge’ which motivated the best and most innovative East African emerging designers to create a truly Heineken inspired African fashion collection.

The two highly talented winning designers, Lulu Mutuli and Azra Walji, supported by the Global Heineken Design Team and LEW design house have created the Heineken Africa Inspired Fashion collection, a unique brand fashion collection, truly Africa inspired, to be showcased at the Heineken LFDW 2017.

Heineken Lagos Fashion and Design Week (HLFDW) is a 4-day fashion event scheduled to hold from 25th – 28th October, 2017 at the Eko Atlantic, Victoria Island, Lagos.

About Heineken®

The Heineken® brand, that bears the founder’s family name - Heineken - is available in almost every country across the globe and is the world’s most valuable international premium beer brand.

To follow Heineken® on Twitter visit www.twitter.com/heineken and to become a fan on Facebook go to www.facebook.com/heineken. To view videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel at www.youtube.com/heineken.

Enjoy Heineken Responsibly

Heineken continues to integrate its responsible consumption program into all activities. 'Enjoy Heineken® Responsibly (EHR),' our global brand-led approach to promote responsible consumption, first launched in 2004. Whilst the Enjoy Heineken® responsibly is the flagship of our commitments, we are of course promoting responsible consumption throughout our brand portfolio. As an industry leader, we believe we should lead by example, playing an active role in promoting responsible and moderate consumption of alcohol.

HEINEKEN employees are ambassadors for our responsible consumption agenda and, around the world, many markets have developed tailored activations to spread the message locally. We also work in partnership with many stakeholders to encourage responsible attitudes and to understand and address alcohol misuse.

About Red Media Africa

Red Media Africa (www.redmediaafrica.com) is the PR & Empowerment Marketing division under the parent brand, RED. It focuses on using inspiration, empowerment and action to help brands and organisations connect with their audiences, enhance their bottom-lines, and lead in their industries.

It has 6 major practice areas: Corporate Practice, Technology Practice, SME Practice, Governance Practice, Faith Practice and the International Practice - with work for brands across Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya and South Africa.

It has been recognised with multiple local and international awards including the Gold SABRE Awards for PR Campaigns and the Young Lions PR competition for the next generation of creatives.

This is a sponsored post by Heineken.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse Mix

Pulse Mix Get exciting content from all over the world as Pulse keeps informing, educating and entertaining you with daily updates.

Top 3

1 Wasted Generation Nigerians angry with girl who posted nude birthday...bullet
2 Monkeypox We answered 10 questions you may have about the viral infectionbullet
3 In Ilorin Police now reportedly merchandising for ritual killersbullet

Related Articles

Lagos Fashion & Design Week Exploring the African fashion narrative through craftsmanship at LFDW
AFDW, LFDW Get ready for fashion week in Lagos
Heineken Brand introduces 'Title Generator'
LFDW 2017 Fashion week lineup of events continue with worldwide tradeshows
LFDW 2017 Model casting for foremost fashion week is tomorrow
Ankara This versatile print is not the only way to 'Tell the African Style Story'
Heineken Lagos Fashion & Design Week LFDW empowers fashion entrepreneurs with 'Fashion Focus Talks'
LFDW 2017 This year's edition kicks off with Fashion Focus Talks across Nigeria
Jidenna Heineken and 'Classic Man' make all the right moves
Omoyemi Akerele LFDW founder makes BOF500 list for the 5th consecutive time

Metro

Graphic Content
Ritual Alert Corpse of unidentified lady dumped by roadside in Delta [Graphic Photos]
IPOB apologists bowing before Nnamdi Kanu
IPOB 'We want Biafra or....' - IPOB Coordinator
Jonah was beaten to death for beheading his sister
Tit For Tat Man beaten to death for beheading sister
This 15-year-old Asmau Ajibade eloped with a man instead of going to school
Catch Them Young 15-yr-old girl declared missing found in lover's house