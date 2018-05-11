Home > Gist > Metro >

Heavy punch knocks man unconscious on queue for INEC's PVC

Mayweather Effect Heavy punch knocks man unconscious on queue for INEC's PVC

The process designed for the collection of PVC for Nigerians has been strenuous. A man was given a hard punch as a result

  • Published:
A man tries to bring back to consciousness another who was rendered unconscious following a punch on a PVC queue. play

A man tries to bring back to consciousness another who was rendered unconscious following a punch on a PVC queue.

(Instablog9ja/Instagram)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A man has reportedly been knocked unconscious after he was hit by a punch while on a queue reserved for the collection of INEC's Permanent Voters' Card (PVC).

The incident happened in Alapere, Lagos, according to an IG post shared by Instablog9ja on Thursday, May 10, 2018.

The process designed for the collection of PVC for Nigerians has been strenuous. A man was given a hard punch as a result. play Heavy punch knocks man unconscious on queue for INEC's PVC (The Guardian Nigeria)

 

A video showed a man who laid still on the floor. He was seen been tended to in a first cut. In a following one, he had returned to consciousness and was seated upright.

In the clip captured a text by a person who witnessed the beginning of the drama.

ALSO READ: Husband stabs wife for voting in Ekiti 2014 election

It was gathered that a fight broke out in just ten minutes into the allocation of the PVC to registered voters.

 

The victim who fainted has tried to help maintain peace before a punch hit him.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is a Metro News Reporter at Pulse. A Rock & Alternative Music enthusiast and an activist for youth development. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng Twitter & Instagram: @youthivist

Top 3

1 Man reportedly bashes father's head with pestle, kills himbullet
2 Alarming More Lagos wives beat husbands - Commissioner for Justicebullet
3 Everywhere We Go Nigerian lady, 2 others accused of stealing in...bullet

Related Articles

No Play-Play Violent Nollywood movie scene turns to real life drama (Video)
School Discipline 'Teachers should continue flogging disobedient students', Pulse readers react
Strange Husband stabs wife for voting in Ekiti 2014 election
Can't Take It Woman who cried for help following bad experience dating married man receives scorn
Not Going Anywhere Woman saved from dying after murdering husband over property
Caged By Love No escape for lady married to violent police husband
Alizee Rally in memory of late singer moved to husband's trial date on May 8

Metro

One of the police officers who responded to a call reporting Lolade Siyonbola is seen taking notes.
Racism? White student calls police on Nigerian for sleeping in Yale University's Common room
Australian woman loses $359,088 to online dating scammers
 So Sad Australian woman loses $359,088 to online dating scammers
A father was reportedly caught pants down in the act of defiling daughter.
Taboo Dirty dad caught pants down with 13-yr-old daughter in Delta
Bus catches fire on Eko bridge
In Lagos Bus catches fire on Eko bridge