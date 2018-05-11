Heavy punch knocks man unconscious on queue for INEC's PVC

The process designed for the collection of PVC for Nigerians has been strenuous. A man was given a hard punch as a result
The incident happened in Alapere, Lagos, according to an IG post shared by Instablog9ja on Thursday, May 10, 2018.
A video showed a man who laid still on the floor. He was seen been tended to in a first cut. In a following one, he had returned to consciousness and was seated upright.
In the clip captured a text by a person who witnessed the beginning of the drama.
It was gathered that a fight broke out in just ten minutes into the allocation of the PVC to registered voters.
The victim who fainted has tried to help maintain peace before a punch hit him.