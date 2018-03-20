Home > Gist > Metro >

Heartbroken lady loses desire to live after mum's passing

Heartbroken lady loses desire to live after mum's passing

A woman who couldn't get over the passing of her mother has received sympathies from Twitter followers.

A Twitter user, Ndi Kato, has lost a taste for life following the passing of her mum. play

A Twitter user, Ndi Kato, has lost a taste for life following the passing of her mum.

The passing of her mother has caused a Nigerian lady, Ndi Kato, to lose hope concerning the future.

Kato shared her grief via a series of Twitter posts on Monday, March 19, 2018. More comments saw her express gratitude concerning the impact the deceased, Cecilia, had on her.

The mourner entered a state of nostalgia while recalling a memory of the dearly departed.

A picture of Cecilia at her apartment offered a bright image.

A multitude of consolers tweeted comforting words at the bereaved. Her grief appeared to have influenced genuine emotions.

Words offered by sympathisers were directed at giving her encouragement in her time of mourning. They proved much needed for a Kato who was deeply touched by her mother's exit.

Beauty queen who missed fiancé's phone call suffers death grief

Ndiana Inyang, a beauty queen and ambassador of the 2017 Most Beautiful Girl in Akwa Ibom has entered a state of mourning over her fiancé's death.

This was shortly after missing a phone call from the latter, her Facebook post shared on Monday, March 19, 2018, expressed.

The bereaved, a Junior Accountant at the National Space Research and Development Agency, was able to find comfort in the words of well wishers who visited her profile.

She seemed to have found more grief due to the missed opportunity of talking to the deceased, a factor she blamed on her busy lifestyle.

Miss Catherine Nwankaego experienced a similar pain after losing fiancé Nkwuda Aloysius.

