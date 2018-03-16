Home > Gist > Metro >

He smells my pant whenever I leave the house and come back- Wife fumes

55-year-old Sekinat revealed this to Ikorodu Customary Court in Lagos after her 88-year-old husband, Gbeminiyi Adeyiga petitioned the court to dissolve their marriage, claiming she was promiscuous. The court terminated the 30-year-old marriage.

The plea by 55-yearold woman with the Ikorodu Customary Court in Lagos, Nigeria to settle the differences between her and her 88-year-old husband was fruitless, after the court proceeded to terminate their 30-year-old marriage on Thursday.

Gbeminiyi Adeyiga from No. 3, Adeyiga Street, off Munirat Aleje Street, in Ikorodu petitioned the court to dissolve the marriage claiming his ex-wife was promiscuous and had been sleeping with different men.

He said: “My wife does not take care of me any longer; she does not give me good food and different men come to sleep with her in our home.

“She frustrates me, slaps me and she also wants to kill me. I don’t want to die now, please separate us.’’

However, the woman, Sekinat denied the ex-husband’s claims, saying: “I beg the court to settle us. He has never caught me with a man. He always suspected every move to the extent that he smells my pants whenever I go out and come back.”

She pleaded that: “I want this court to settle this matter. I am not ready for divorce.’’

However, according to the News Agency of Nigeria, the court presided over by Mrs. Funmi Adeola did not take her plea.

Pronouncing the court’s ruling, Mrs. Funmi Adeola said: Henceforth, you are no longer to be called husband and wife as investigation revealed that the wife truly commits the offence alleged against her.

“Having tried to settle the differences amicably, there were reports from petitioner that the respondent refuses to heed to series of advice.

“You are hereby ordered to go your separate ways and the custody of the three children should be determined by each one of them as they are above 18 years of age.

However, the children must be jointly groomed toward a better life as your separation should not affect their upbringing.”

