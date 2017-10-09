He is 19, she is 15... and they are married

The social media was abuzz when the photographs of this young couple surfaced over the past weekend with many believing they could be modeling for a fashion house.

But as it turned out, it was their pre-wedding photographs as they actually got married on Saturday, October 7, 2017, somewhere in the Northern parts of the country.

According to a Twitter user, Abubakar Sidiq Usman who posted the photos of the couple on his account, they got married with the full consent of their parents and the wedding Nikkah was a well attended event as many people turned out to witness it.

Though many Nigerians feel their parents should have made them focus more on their education before thinking of settling down, other believe they could still go back to school as married people and that such an early marriage would make them responsible.

But with the looks on their faces, it clearly shows they are really in love with each other and ready to take on the rigours of married life and starting a life together.