Haier Thermocool employee rapes clients housemaid

An Instagram user identified as Toun Lawal has revealed the shocking incident in which her maid was raped by a Haier Thermocool service operative.

According to her post, the operative was asked to come and service a gas cooker in the clients home, during which he made out time to rape Lawal's young housemaid.

The man identified as Ifeanyi Emmanuel has since admitted to the act but insists it was consensual sex and not rape.

We are yet to get a reaction from the tops electronics brand on the next course of action.

Stay with us as the story develops.