Home > Gist > Metro >

Haier Thermocool employee rapes clients housemaid

Freak Like That Haier Thermocool employee rapes clients maid

The man identified as Ifeanyi Emmanuel has since admitted to the act but insists it was consensual sex and not rape.

  • Published:
Rape suspect, Ifeanyi Emmanuel play

Rape suspect, Ifeanyi Emmanuel

(twitter)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

An Instagram user identified as Toun Lawal has revealed the shocking incident in which her maid was raped by a Haier Thermocool service operative.

According to her post, the operative was asked to come and service a gas cooker in the clients home, during which he made out time to rape Lawal's young housemaid.

The man identified as Ifeanyi Emmanuel has since admitted to the act but insists it was consensual sex and not rape.

 

We are yet to get a reaction from the tops electronics brand on the next course of action.

Stay with us as the story develops.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Vwovwe Egbo

Vwovwe Egbo is an Associate at Pulse. Apart from being a Mass Communication graduate, Vwovwe has found herself in writing and counselling fueled by a wide range of experiences. There's hardly one word to describe her but she will settle for strong.
(pulse.ng)

Top 3

1 Wasted Generation Nigerians angry with girl who posted nude birthday...bullet
2 Tit For Tat Man beaten to death for beheading sisterbullet
3 Denis Sassou Nguesso Congo's president rocked by scandal following...bullet

Related Articles

Perverted Soul 'I am madly in love with my 13-yr-old stepdaughter' - Man tells court
Pedophile 33-yr-old driver docked for alleged defilement of 11-yr-old girl
Crucify Him 34-yr-old architect in court over alleged defilement of 5-year-old niece
Waste Of Space 32-yr-old engineer charged for raping minor
Father From Hell ‘I had sex with my daughter to become rich’ - Dad
Twin Demons 2 heartless men drug, rape 8-yr-old girl to coma in Rivers
Evil Heart 55-yr-old man remanded in prison for sleeping with daughter
Crucify Him 21-yr-old docked for assaulting neighbour’s daughter
Rape 22-yr-old man gets N500,000 bail for defilement

Metro

L-R: Senior Brand Manager, Heineken, Obabiyi Fagade; Founder, Style House Files & LFDW, Omoyemi Akerele; Assistant Brand Manager, Heineken, Aminah Jagun; Marketing Director, NB Plc, Franco Maria Maggi; and Portfolio Manager International and National Brands, NB Plc, Tokunbo Adodo at the #HeinekenLFDW17 Press Cocktail held at the Heineken House, Ikoyi, Lagos on Friday.
Heineken Beer brand set to inspire the world with first ever African Inspired Fashion Collection at the Lagos Fashion Design Week 2017
Graphic Content
Ritual Alert Corpse of unidentified lady dumped by roadside in Delta [Graphic Photos]
IPOB apologists bowing before Nnamdi Kanu
IPOB 'We want Biafra or....' - IPOB Coordinator
This 15-year-old Asmau Ajibade eloped with a man instead of going to school
Catch Them Young 15-yr-old girl declared missing found in lover's house