Guess what cross-dresser will do if he was a girl

Bobrisky Guess what cross-dresser will do if he was a girl

As a girl, the cross-dresser would have no problem dating men of the same family.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Bobrisky has been getting the attention of Instagram followers with his interesting opinion. play

(Instagram/Bobrisky)
Bobrisky has admitted having sex with a father and his son is something he will consider if he was born a girl.

He expressed this in an Instagram post shared on Sunday, March 25, 2018.

Bobrisky has got the attention of fans but one thinks he is fat in a new hair. play Cross-dresser is into the business of multiple sex partners (Instagram/Bobrisky)

 

The cross-dresser gushed about her looks but regretted not being able to explore naturally his 'fine' features worthy of a woman.

"Why will person go fine like dis and she no dey see her monthly period. God knows if he has created me a girl I'm going to be fucking father and son," writes Bobrisky.

His recent Instagram posts have contained interesting activities which have proved to be great entertainment for his followers.

ALSO READ: Bobrisky touches man's private part in restroom [Video]

He is proud of his new hair

Bobrisky is a pot of hot in a recent Instagram picture but a follower considers him fat.

The image, shared on Wednesday, March 21, 2018, saw the Nigerian Barbie express "New hair Alert," while wearing a gleaming hair.

He struck a pose that may prove competitive in comparison to an actual lady.

A fan assessed that an increase in weight brightly compliments his appearance but fashion is not the only interest nurtured by Bobrisky - a disliking for Big Brother Naija housemate, Cee-c, seems a new attraction.

The controversial personality directed a harsh video at the contestant who was criticized for being petty.

play

His English Language speaking skills offered good entertainment to his observers who gave funny remarks about the clip.

They were soon invited to a new attraction.

