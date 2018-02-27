Home > Gist > Metro >

Missing groom-to-be found hiding out at friend's place

'I Can't Kill Myself' Missing groom-to-be found hiding out at friend's place

Police disclosed that they found the bio-informatics professional and Yellow fever researcher at the house of one of his friends.

  Published:
Phillip Tumwebaze Wabwire with his fiancee, Mercy Twinomujuni play

Phillip Tumwebaze Wabwire with his fiancee, Mercy Twinomujuni

(instagram)
A Ugandan policeman has uncovered the mystery behind the disappearance of a 27-year-old man in Kyanja last week.

The policeman reportedly found the missing Phillip Tumwebaze Wabwire at Kira Road.

ALSO READ: Friends mourn as groom dies 3 days after wedding (Photos)

Instablog9ja reports that in a statement released on Saturday, February 24, Police disclosed that they found the bio-informatics professional and Yellow fever researcher at the house of one of his friends.

The groom-to-be was reportedly hiding out at his friend's place after failing to raise funds for his much-anticipated wedding.

A missing Groom-to-be

Wabwire's family first reported him missing last Saturday, February 24, adding that he was last seen going to a nearby shop to buy airtime to call his friends to attend his wedding meeting.

According to the reports, friends have started a funds drive to help Wabwire organise his wedding, this weekend, to his wife-to-be, Mercy Twinomujuni.

Reports also revealed that this is not the first time that Wabwire is disappearing.

ALSO READ: 3 weeks to wedding, groom finds bride in bed with best man

Back in 2008, Wabwire was allegedly kidnapped towards his UACE exams while he was a student at Makerere College School.

He was reportedly discovered in Rwanda.

